Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Surfside, FL

Searchers weather storms to find one more Surfside collapse victim. Toll rises to 95

Janesville Gazette
 12 days ago

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Search crews working through harsh weather have recovered one more victim from the rubble of Surfside condo collapse, authorities announced Tuesday morning. On the 20th day since Champlain Towers South suddenly collapsed in the middle of the night, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporter 95 people have been confirmed dead. Of the victims, 85 have been identified.

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Guthrie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Searchers#Accident#2021 Miami Herald#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Environment
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
Plumas County, CAOroville Mercury-Register

12:45 p.m. update: Dixie Fire forces Genesee Valley evacuation order

The Dixie Fire has in the East Zone has forced more evacuations. Plumas County Sheriff announced a Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for all of Genesee Valley southeast of Taylorsville up the Genesee Rd to just south of Babcock Crossing, Walker Mine Road, north portion of Beckwourth Genesee Road.
EnvironmentMercury News

Map: Dixie Fire perimeter and evacuations; joins with Fly Fire

The Dixie Fire merged with the Fly Fire as it approached 200,000 acres, according to an update from the fire managers. The Sunday morning report put Dixie’s area at 190,625 acres (298 square miles) with 21% containment. That represents considerable slowing in growth — about 9,000 acres more than 24 hours previous, after two consecutive days with 40,000 acres burned.
Environmentcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Drought and the 2021 Fire Season

By all accounts this is the worst fire season Southern California and the Pacific Northwest have faced in recent history. California has been in a drought for years and that, in addition to other climate change issues, has made this fire season even more dangerous. Dannon Dirgo is a hydrologic...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Coast Guard helicopter spots man’s SOS signal after he was stalked and repeatedly attacked by grizzly bear

A Coast Guard pilot immediately knew something was wrong when he spotted an SOS sign on top of a shack, and a man desperately trying to get his attention by waving his hands in the air.Upon landing at the remote mining camp near Nome, Alaska, the man explained he had been attacked by a grizzly bear and spent the past few sleepless days and nights warding off repeat visits from the wild animal.The man relayed an extreme tale of survival to his rescuers that bore comparisons to the Academy Award-winning 2015 film The Revenant, in which Leonardo DiCaprio fights with...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

Just a hole in the ground: Surfside condo site is completely cleared a month after collapse as final death toll is revealed at 97 with one still missing - as judge says victims and families will receive at least $150M compensation

The site of the deadly Surfside condo collapse has been almost completely cleared, less than a month after the disaster which killed at least 97 people. Photos from the site shared Tuesday show how the lot has changed in the 27 days since the deadly disaster on June 24. The...
Surfside, FLPosted by
WDBO

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 95; 14 remain unaccounted for

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Crews searching for victims of last month’s partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building have recovered another body, raising the death toll to 95, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Tuesday. “Through the ongoing search and recovery efforts, our teams have recovered an additional victim,”...
Florida StateWHNT-TV

Here are the victims of the Florida building collapse

SURFSIDE, Florida (NewsNation Now) — Rescue crews are continuing their search for more survivors and victims in the ruins of a collapsed Miami-area beachfront condominium building. Almost half of the building’s 130 units collapsed on June 24, ripping apart walls and leaving the still-standing part of the building exposed, in...
Surfside, FLSand Hills Express

Photos taken two days before condo collapse show corrosion

Newly-emerged photos could possibly hold more information about what may have caused the catastrophic building collapse in Surfside, Florida. An anonymous contractor shared the pictures with the Miami Herald, taken just two days before the collapse. They show a wet floor, cracked concrete and severely corroded rebar in the building’s pool equipment room.
Alpine County, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Firefighters Narrowly Escape Out Of Tamarack Fire Flames

ALPINE COUNTY (CBS13) — It was a very close call for a crew of firefighters who found themselves surrounded by flames while battling the Tamarack Fire. Thursday night, the Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue posted a video of the recent incident a crew was caught on an unpaved road when a fast-moving spot fire quickly overcame them. As seen in the video, the crew was surrounded on all sides by raging flames. The firefighters managed to get to safety. The Tamarack Fire, which is burning in Alpine County south of Lake Tahoe, has burned 50,129 acres as of Friday morning. It is only 4 percent contained and several evacuation orders remain in effect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy