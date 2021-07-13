Cancel
Maine Public taps Rick Schneider as CEO

By Julian Wyllie
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rick Schneider, a former station leader who recently worked at a philanthropic organization, has been hired as president and CEO of Maine Public. Schneider succeeds Mark Vogelzang, who retired June 30 after leading the state public broadcasting network for nine years. Schneider starts the new job Aug. 2. “Rick’s extensive...

