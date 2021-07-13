Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Food festival makes a return, highlighting Boston’s diverse cuisines

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAromas will mingle at the seventh annual A Taste of Ethnic Boston on Tuesday, July 27, being held this year at Big Night Live on Causeway Street from 5:30 to 8 p.m. From Caribbean to Chinese, Mexican to Middle Eastern, the global food feast each year features small eateries cooking diverse cuisines — some of them hidden gems that contribute to an appreciation for Greater Boston’s diversity. With many restaurants shuttered because of the pandemic or teetering on the edge of closure, the event has a greater significance than ever, says Colette Phillips, the founder of the networking group Get Konnected!, who started the festivals. This year’s partners for the event are Big Night Entertainment Group, Boston Beer Company, and the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Boston area has so many incredible ethnic restaurants, and the ability to gather many of them in one place to showcase their eclectic cuisine will create an unforgettable experience for attendees,” says Martha Sheridan, CEO and president of the convention and visitors bureau. Every year, a portion of ticket sales benefits a nonprofit group — this time, it’s the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition, a group helping BIPOC restaurants affected by COVID-19. Tickets are $30. For information and tickets go to www.getkonnected.com/events.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Festival#Cuisines#Boston Beer Company#Food Drink#Mexican#Middle Eastern#Greater Boston#Bipoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
China
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Pelosi appoints Kinzinger to 1/6 House select committee

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday she has appointed GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger to the House select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, bolstering the Republican presence on the panel after GOP leadership pulled its appointees last week. "Today, I am announcing the...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China blames U.S. for 'stalemate' in ties as talks begin

BEIJING, July 26 (Reuters) - China blamed the United States on Monday for a "stalemate" in two-way ties, accusing it of creating an "imaginary enemy", and setting a confrontational tone during a meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. Sherman, the second-ranked U.S. diplomat, arrived on Sunday for...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - The United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban has escalated its offensive...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy