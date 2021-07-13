James Mwangi graduates from UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER, WI (07/13/2021)– James Mwangi from Monroe, GA, earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in a hybrid ceremony on May 14-15, 2021. On Friday, May 14, students were recorded crossing the stage at either Young Auditorium or Kachel Fieldhouse in cap and gown as their names were read. Then, on Saturday, May 15, a recorded ceremony – students crossing the stage – was shared online, allowing graduates to watch with their friends and family members. The video is available for viewing here.