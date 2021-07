180 Bobbys Branch Road, Millsboro, DE 19966 ~ Villages at Millwood ~ Welcome to your new home! This home has a split floor plan with a Gourmet Kitchen that will be perfect for hosting. The stainless steel appliances in the kitchen have just been updated, the oven even has an air fryer. The downstairs offers the Main Bedroom with a full bath and walk in closet. There are 2 other bedrooms , which one can be used as an office. Upstairs offers a family room with a bedroom that is ready to be finished to meet your needs. Plenty of room to have people over to enjoy the Delaware or Maryland Beaches that are just a short ride away from the central location of this home. You can also just sit and relax on your front covered porch or sunroom that over looks the gardens. Plenty of storage and parking for cars in the insulated 2 car garage. Come see all that this lovely home has to offer!