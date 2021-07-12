Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

5 Blue Devils selected in 2021 MLB Draft

By Editorial Board
Chronicle
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive Blue Devils heard their names called Monday and Tuesday. Duke shortstop Ethan Murray was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 147th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The Crozet, Va., native has been a steady defensive leader and a solid hitter for much of his three-year Blue Devil career, and his draft selection makes him the first Blue Devil off the board and Duke's seventh top-five rounder in the last eight years. He finished the 2021 season with a .297 average along with 22 runs batted in and 10 stolen bases.

www.dukechronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Ncaa Super Regionals#Acc#Mlbdraft#Dukebase#Brewers#The Houston Astros#208th#Mvp#Astros#Mlb Draft Tracker#Mlbdrafttracker#The Chicago Cubs#Penn#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The Detroit Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
News Break
NCAA
Sports
Blue Devils
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Brewers' Christian Yelich, Jace Peterson go on COVID-19 IL

The Milwaukee Brewers traveled to start their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening but will be without two familiar faces for more than just a few games. Per Adam McCalvy of the MLB website, Brewers star left fielder Christian Yelich has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after he tested positive for the virus even though he is considered fully vaccinated. Infielder Jace Peterson was later added to the COVID-19 IL following contact-tracing protocols.
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers check in on Josh Donaldson, per report

The Milwaukee Brewers have checked in on Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, according to Jon Heyman. Brewers checked in on Josh Donaldson. Seems like a long shot as he’s high-priced (owed $60M through ‘23) but they did try for Justin Turner in the offseason. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July...
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers acquire All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar from Diamondbacks

With the trade deadline less than 48 hours away, the Milwaukee Brewers have been hard at work on the trade market to improve the team before the deadline. They made a big step towards that today, as they acquired All-Star infielder Eduardo Escobar from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The move was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN and later made official by the Brewers.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Brewers vs Pittsburgh Pirates 7/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Milwaukee Brewers will play the second game of their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates in PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 7:05 PM (EDT). The Brewers are 58-42 after a 3-1 defeat to the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, and they have Monday off before starting their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Milwaukee takes the leading position in the National League Central by seven matches over the Cincinnati Reds, who are in second place.
MLBcaptaingambling.com

MLB Game Slate: 07/29/2021 – Fantasy Player Notes

Smyly (7-3) vs Walker (7-4) Smyly has been solid but a little underwhelming as he typically only goes 5 innings per start. Walker meanwhile was lit up his last two starts and hasn’t pitched beyond 5 innings in over a month. Freeman, Riley, and Albies continue to be hot for the Braves while Alonso is still on his homerun tear since the Homerun Derby.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

2 Teams Are Getting Mentioned The Most For Max Scherzer

The Washington Nationals don’t want to be sellers at the trade deadline, but with a multitude of injuries and a 7-game deficit in the NL East, they might not have much of a choice. Washington, the 2019 World Series champions, is rumored to be leaning toward a potential sell heading...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Rumors: Max Scherzer reveals teams he’d prefer to be traded to

With MLB Trade Rumors swirling, Cy Young ace Max Scherzer has a wish list of teams he’d like to end up with after the deadline passes. The Washington Nationals could have been seen as a trade seller a month or more ago, but sitting 8.5 games out in the NL East entering Tuesday assures they are that with the trade deadline on Friday. On that note, ace Max Scherzer has revealed where he’d like to be traded to.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBTMZ.com

MLB Fan Suffers Bloody Gash After Getting Hit By Violent Punches During Mariners Game

A fan at a Seattle Mariners game left the ballpark this weekend with a gnarly gash on his forehead ... after he took two HUGE punches to the face during a fight in the stands. The wild scene was all captured on video during the Mariners' game Friday night against the Oakland A's ... when two fans got into an argument that turned violent.
MLBNBC Sports

MLB insider predicts Red Sox will land Anthony Rizzo

Could Anthony Rizzo return to where his professional baseball career began?. The veteran first baseman is one of several Chicago Cubs players reportedly on the trading block ahead of Friday's deadline. ESPN's Buster Olney sees Rizzo and the Boston Red Sox -- who drafted him in 2007 -- as a match made in heaven.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Here’s why Aaron Judge was removed from the Yankees line-up

The New York Yankees mysteriously scratched Aaron Judge from the lineup before Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was a strange Wednesday night in Florida for the Yankees. First, they scratched outfielder Aaron Judge ahead of their game with the Rays. Then they traded a load of prospects...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Yankees’ Big Trade

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching the New York Yankees have reportedly made a major move to bolster their lineup for a postseason push on Wednesday evening. Per multiple reports, with the first coming from Levi Weaver of The Athletic, the Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo. The veteran slugger will make way for New York and the Rangers will scoop up a handful of prospects in return.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Tight End Retires.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace received a bit of surprise today. Just like that one of Pace's offseason signings has retired. Tight end Jake Butt has decided to hang up his cleats after signing with the Bears this offseason. As of now the transaction appears on the...
MLBPosted by
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

McNeese Pitcher From Sulphur Selected In MLB Draft

A resident of Sulphur was selected by the Cleveland Indians on the second day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Will Dion, a junior pitcher at McNeese State University, was taken in the ninth round of the MLB Draft with the 276th overall pick by the Indians. Dion joined five other players from the Southland Conference being drafted to play at the next level.
MLBwallawallasweets.com

Sweets See Two Alumni, One Current Player Selected in the 2021 MLB Draft

WALLA WALLA, WA – After the dust had settled, three former or current Sweets players heard their name called during the 2021 MLB Draft. Two Sweets alumni, Sean Sullivan and Chazz Martinez, along with current Sweet, Cameron Butler, were selected as part of the MLB’s 20 round player draft that started this past Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy