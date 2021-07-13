Uptown Beer Garden relocates closer to LOVE Park in Center City

Join us at the new Depot Beer Garden for its fourth year at Old Falls Village Historical Park on the corner of County Line Rd and Pilgrim Rd every Saturday from May 22 - October 2, 2021. Enjoy a cold beer in the beautiful historical park. Enjoy Entertainment, food and a historical park setting throughout the summer every Saturday from 3 to 9 PM, 3 to 7 PM in September and October (starting at Noon June 19th & 20th, July 17 & 18th, August 14, August 21, Sept 11, and Sept 18). Join us for a variety of Craft Beers on select nights through the season. Variety of Entertainment each Saturday. Check out our Flyer for list of Bands and Entertainers. Come enjoy a beautiful Day in the Park. Enjoy the newly installed Pavilion and fire pit patio. Games for kids to play and dogs welcome on a leash. During Civil War Days the Beer Garden is included in admission until 4 PM. Organized and run by the Menomonee Falls Historical Society. More information at www.OldFallsVillage.com.