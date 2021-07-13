Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Uptown Beer Garden relocates closer to LOVE Park in Center City

By Sinead Cummings
phillyvoice.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUptown is back, but at a new location in Center City. The Craft Concepts Group beer garden has signed a long-term lease in Penn Center at 1500 JFK Blvd., across from LOVE Park and nearby City Hall. The new location has seating for 350 guests, with room to expand. There...

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Questlove
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#New York City#University City#Love Park#Food Drink#The Craft Concepts Group#Penn Center#Punch Line Philly#Coney Shack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYNY1

A Harlem landmark joins the Harlem week festivities, gets ready to reopen

For the first time in its storied history, the legendary Apollo Theater was forced to close its doors because of COVID. Jonelle Procope, the Apollo’s President and CEO, joined In Focus to talk about the task of keeping this New York City landmark alive without shows or audiences, by turning a visit to the Apollo into a virtual experience, and about the plans going forward as plans move ahead to open its doors again.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Queens Pop-Up Helps Showcase Local Vendors, Raises Money For Residents Displaced By Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic has made it hard for entrepreneurs to sell products in person, so Sunday, a Queens community gave local vendors a chance to shine while also helping people in need. Candles, jewelry, pottery — they’re some of the products made by creative minds in and around Jackson Heights. Jon Armendariz had to get creative himself during the pandemic. “I started selling our masks, One NYC, during the pandemic, and out of necessity, I was selling outside as a street vendor,” he told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner. But street vending is a complicated matter in New York City, where there are...
Restaurantscititour.com

Creamline Beer Garden opens at Chelsea Market

Creamline is teaming up with Catskill Brewery this summer to bring you the Creamline Beer Garden, a 90-foot outdoor space outside Chelsea Market for beers and bites. Look for beer-infused dishes like Warm Beer Cheese (which comes with Pretzel Chips and Soft Pretzel Nuggets), and the Bacon-Onion-Beer Jam Cheeseburger. Guests guests can also cool down with an Ice Cream Float with Catskill Brewery’s Nightshine Black Lager – or opt for one of Creamline’s liqueur-infused boozy milkshakes, made with Ronnybrook Farm soft serve. See full menu here.
Norwalk, CTNorwalk Hour

Long-shuttered beer garden in Norwalk moves closer to reopening

NORWALK — The owner of a South Norwalk warehouse is one step closer to reopening a long-closed farmer’s market and beer garden, after a unanimous approval by the city’s Zoning Commission on Wednesday. Crystal, LLC, aims to re-establish the outdoor market at a warehouse at 314 Wilson Ave., an effort...
New York City, NYPosted by
Bisnow

New York City Hotels Have Best Week Since Pandemic Began

New York City's hard-hit hospitality market saw its highest demand level since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Just over 481,000 hotel rooms were booked the week of July 12, according to the de Blasio administration. That figure represents an increase of 3.5% from the previous week, Commercial Observer reports.
Litchfield Park, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Litchfield Park renames city center

With construction underway on the Litchfield Park City Center, it has been announced that the project will now officially be called Litchfield Square. With a central 2.5-acre park, the project is anticipated to include a mix of retail, restaurant, office and residential space in multistory buildings on the east side of Litchfield Road, north of Wigwam Boulevard.
Garden City, NYGarden City News

Garden City Recreation and Parks News

Recreation and Parks Summer Concerts at the Gazebo have begun. Concerts are held at the gazebo on the corner of Hilton and Stewart Avenues and begin at 7:15 pm. Bring a chair, wear a mask and please practice social distancing while attending the concert. In the case of less than...
Animalsvtcng.com

Take an insect walk in City Center Park

Declan McCabe and Janel Roberge, both of St. Michael’s College, offer an insect and aquatic macroinvertebrate walk in City Center Park, Saturday, July 24, 9 a.m. The walk will include exploration of the habitats available to the invertebrates that are essential in the park’s food web and how to improve your own backyard as habitat for pollinators, detritivores and the birds that depend on them.
Restaurantsadvocatemag.com

Beer garden opens at Trinity Groves today

A new restaurant and beer garden, the Art Park at Trinity Groves, opens at 4 p.m. today. Trinity Groves owner Phil Romano fenced in a former valet parking lot to create a beer garden that features work from local artists. The restaurant, in the former Off Site Kitchen space on...
Gardeningmainstreet-nashville.com

Gallatin to relocate downtown wildflower garden

A popular wildflower garden in downtown Gallatin is being relocated as part of a city project to save the plants from being destroyed. Alecia Welbern, who is known as the city’s “Flower Lady,” said she was informed last month that the owner of the private property where the pollinator garden is located on South Water Avenue now needs to use the space for parking. She has until the end of July to get the plants moved.
Menomonee Falls, WImenomonee-falls.org

Old Falls Village Depot Beer Garden

Join us at the new Depot Beer Garden for its fourth year at Old Falls Village Historical Park on the corner of County Line Rd and Pilgrim Rd every Saturday from May 22 - October 2, 2021. Enjoy a cold beer in the beautiful historical park. Enjoy Entertainment, food and a historical park setting throughout the summer every Saturday from 3 to 9 PM, 3 to 7 PM in September and October (starting at Noon June 19th & 20th, July 17 & 18th, August 14, August 21, Sept 11, and Sept 18). Join us for a variety of Craft Beers on select nights through the season. Variety of Entertainment each Saturday. Check out our Flyer for list of Bands and Entertainers. Come enjoy a beautiful Day in the Park. Enjoy the newly installed Pavilion and fire pit patio. Games for kids to play and dogs welcome on a leash. During Civil War Days the Beer Garden is included in admission until 4 PM. Organized and run by the Menomonee Falls Historical Society. More information at www.OldFallsVillage.com.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Crews begin removing debris at memorial garden in Uptown

Crews on Wednesday morning began clearing away debris and removing a garden in the Uptown area of Minneapolis where protesters have gathered for weeks following the shooting of Winston Smith Jr. Smith, a 32-year-old Black man, was fatally shot June 3 on the top level of an Uptown parking ramp...

Comments / 0

Community Policy