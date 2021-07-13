Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Turkish Technic mulls investments in Asia-Pacific, signs deals with Malaysia

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbUIl_0avgcKdy00

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Technic, Turkish Airlines’ aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul company, said on Tuesday it was mulling investment opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region and had signed a series of agreements with companies in Malaysia.

In a statement, Turkish Technic said it had signed a deal on Monday with Sapura Technics, a Malaysian repair and maintenance company, and a subsidiary of Sapura Resources Berhad.

“Turkish Technic aspires to expand its nearly one hundred years of experience in the aircraft maintenance and repair market to this region with its investments in Malaysia,” the company said.

Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Ilker Ayci said the airline aimed to increase capabilities, expand its customer portfolio, and continue investment and growth efforts, and added it was “continuously” evaluating investment opportunities in the region.

“We aspire to expand our investments in the Asia-Pacific region,” Ayci said. “We believe that these investments will be of great importance for our company and our country’s civil aviation,” he added.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia Pacific#Technics#Investment#Turkish Airlines#Turkish Technic#Malaysian#Sapura Resources Berhad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Related
LifestyleFlight Global.com

Airline Business Weekly Briefing: No more domestic bliss in Asia-Pacific

News this week that Australia’s domestic air travel market has been hit hard by a resurgence of Covid-19 cases reflects a growing trend of Covid-19 challenges in Asia-Pacific, with no easy answers. Domestic air travel was meant to be the region’s bright spot, in stark contrast to a virtual grounding...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Wizz Air Would Replicate Its Abu Dhabi Subsidiary Elsewhere

European budget airline Wizz Air has seen impressive expansion since it began operations in 2003. In 2018, the carrier launched operations with British-registered aircraft under its Wizz Air UK subsidiary. Most recently, however, we saw Wizz take a big leap eastwards with the launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. In speaking with the airline’s Chief Commercial Officer, Simple Flying has confirmed that the airline group would be open to doing the same again somewhere else.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Rosatom, DP World to join efforts on Arctic container shipments

MOSCOW, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian state nuclear energy firm Rosatom and Dubai logistics firm DP World (DPWRD.UL) agreed on Friday to join efforts in developing pilot container shipping between Northwest Europe and East Asia through the Arctic, the companies said. Rosatom is a designated sole infrastructure operator of the...
Businessfinextra.com

LCH names Rohit Verma head, Asia Pacific

LCH, a leading global clearing house, today announced that it has appointed Rohit Verma as Head of Asia Pacific, effective 26 July 2021. Based in Singapore, Rohit will report to Isabelle Girolami, CEO, LCH Ltd. Rohit will be responsible for LCH’s business in Asia Pacific, including the clearing house’s operations...
Economydotesports.com

Twitch changes subscription prices for Asia-Pacific countries

Twitch is set to introduce new prices for subscriptions in Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries, including Australia, New Zealand, China, and Korea, in the coming weeks. The price for a tier-one subscription in Australia will go from $8.99 AUD to $7.99 AUD (approximately $6.63 to $5.90 today) and it will decrease from $9.99 NZD to $7.99 NZD in New Zealand (roughly $6.96 to $5.57 today). In China, it’ll go from $4.99 to just $2.99 and the subscription will cost 5,000 KRW instead of 6,600 KRW in Korea (approximately $5.74 to $4.35 today). Although we only highlighted four countries, the subscription fee will be cheaper in all 46 APAC countries where Twitch is implementing changes.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

A Force For Good: Impact Investing And The Power Of Communications In Asia

Founder & managing director at PRecious Communications; international comms & business growth advisor; startup expert; public speaker. The onslaught of Covid-19 has caused significant distress and disruption globally, with nations going into lockdowns and businesses and healthcare systems upended by the pandemic. But we can see a silver lining amid the havoc: Despite a universally challenging 2020, Covid-19 has put a spotlight on the need to dispel inequality while creating greater consciousness on impact.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Boeing eyes continued promise in Asia-Pacific defence market

Despite challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, Boeing continues to see opportunities across the Asia-Pacific for its fixed-wing military aircraft portfolio. While the company has not lost any sales opportunities owing to Covid-19 in the region, it has seen some acquisition programmes delayed, as well as some supply chain challenges, according to Maria Laine, vice president international sales and strategic partnership at Boeing Defense, Space & Security.
Real Estateirei.com

Asia Pacific real estate investments rise 39% year-on-year in first half of 2021

Investment volumes in Asia Pacific commercial real estate reached $83.5 billion in the first half of 2021, representing growth of 39 percent year-on-year. Increased investment into the logistics and industrial, office, and retail sectors indicates an ongoing recovery of the region’s capital markets. Volumes in January to June 2021 were down 6 percent on pre-COVID-19 levels for the same period of 2019, according to JLL’s Asia Pacific Capital Tracker.
Aerospace & DefenseJanes

Boeing bullish on Asia-Pacific despite Covid challenges

Boeing sees strong opportunities for growth in Asia-Pacific defence markets despite current challenges related to Covid-19, a company official has said. Maria Laine, vice-president of international sales and strategic partnerships at Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS), said in a media briefing on 21 July that the company has identified a “USD41 billion” sales opportunity in the region over the next five years in new military platforms.
EconomyThe Poultry Site

Aviagen Asia Pacific hosts virtual panel discussion on economic outlook for the region

During the event, a panel of experts explored the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as companies learn to work within the new reality, along with economic and social drivers that will create volatility and change. The experts gave their views on predicted changes that will occur in terms of economic influencers such as feed prices, poultry trade, changing consumer behavior and premium labeling schemes.
MarketsAviation Week

Opinion: Asia-Pacific Region Is Slowing Global Air Transport Recovery

Over the last few months, the industry has taken some consolation from developments in the U.S. Demand for air travel there has come back much faster than in other regions. While international flying is still largely curtailed because of continuing travel restrictions, the U.S. domestic market is... Opinion: Asia-Pacific Region...
StocksCNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks mixed following Wall Street rebound

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 500 points overnight stateside, mostly recovering from its Monday plunge. Japan's exports rose 48.6% in June as compared with a year earlier, according to data released Wednesday by the country's Ministry of Finance. That was higher than a 46.2% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
Economyalbuquerquenews.net

Malaysia aims to attract nearly 12 bln USD investments in digital economy

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the lead agency of digital transformation in Malaysia, unveiled its five-year plan on Monday which includes attracting 50 billion ringgit (about 11.84 billion U.S. dollars) investments in the digital economy. MDEC said in a statement that the five-year initiative,...
Economymobileworldlive.com

Australia, Telstra mull Digicel Pacific unit buy

The Australian government reportedly entered talks with Telstra to acquire the Pacific operations of Digicel Group for AUD2 billion ($1.5 billion), in an effort to simultaneously lower the latter’s debt and soothe concerns the unit could end up in the hands of a Chinese company. Citing a Telstra representative, The...
Marketsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

ADB: Asia-Pacific economies to see slightly lower growth in 2021

Manila — Economies in Asia and the Pacific were projected to grow at a slightly lower rate this year as renewed coronavirus outbreaks hampered recovery in the region, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Tuesday. The Manila-based bank lowered its growth projection in the region to 7.2 per cent in...
Real Estateirei.com

SPONSORED: Asia Pacific real estate markets marked by resilience, potential for growth

Asia Pacific real estate investment markets have demonstrated resilience during the past year and offer growth potential, according to Jyoti Ramchandani, managing director and SCORE+ fund manager of SC Capital Partners, based in Singapore. In an interview published in the July/August issue of Institutional Real Estate Asia Pacific, Ramchandani expresses optimism about the office sector, despite the workforce changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. “We remain bullish on offices in this region, notes Ramchandani. “Asia is such a huge force within the global economy and is forecast to account for 50 percent of global GDP by 2040. This growth will mean more jobs, and more jobs will translate into office demand. I believe now is an opportune time to take advantage of the temporary demand imbalances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.” To access a pdf of the Sponsored Section,
Public Healthroutesonline.com

Asia-Pacific airlines maintain environmental efforts despite pandemic

In many respects, Asia-Pacific airlines are recovering more slowly from the COVID-19 crisis than those in other regions. But while survival and restructuring have been their main focus since the start of the pandemic, they have not lost sight of the environmental initiatives that were a high priority before the crisis – and undoubtedly will be again.
Worldworldpropertyjournal.com

Asia Pacific Real Estate Being Targeted by Offshore Investors

Singapore investors lead the cross-border buying spree in 2021, Australia top destination. According to CBRE's latest In and Out Report, offshore property investors have upped the ante in the Asia Pacific region, accounting for 41% of the $15.6 billion (USD) in office, retail, industrial and hotel property transactions finalised in H1 of 2021.
WorldTimes Union

Danisco Animal Nutrition Expands the Launch of Axtra® PHY GOLD in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Danisco Animal Nutrition, a business unit of IFF's Health & Biosciences division, announced today the launch expansion of the industry-leading novel phytase enzyme, Axtra® PHY GOLD in Malaysia, Thailand and Australia. Axtra® PHY GOLD was first launched in India in 2020 and will eventually be available across all markets in Asia Pacific, pending regulatory authorizations. Axtra® PHY GOLD is the most bioefficacious phytase currently available on the market, helping improve sustainability while delivering greater feed cost savings to producers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy