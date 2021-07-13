SouthPoint Financial Credit Union expands field of membership

SouthPoint has expanded its field of membership from 19 counties to 23. Financial services provided by SouthPoint are now available to residents who live, work or attend school and businesses located in Rice, Waseca, Steele and Freeborn counties. Immediate family members of these residents are also eligible for SouthPoint membership regardless of where they live. In addition, membership is open to any individual outside the 23 counties who are patrons of the SouthPoint Financial Credit Union Foundation.