Trumbull Launches “Local Meals” Program to Support Residents and Restaurants

Starting the week of July 12, 2021, residents in Trumbull that have been impacted in some way by COVID-19 or have a need within their families, can receive an allotment of lunches and/or dinners from Trumbull restaurants that have signed on to the Local Meals program. Residents will receive information necessary in order to participate from the Trumbull Human Services Department and Senior Center. So far, 13 Trumbull restaurants have signed on to the program. Residents will order off the regular restaurant menus. The program does not provide for eat in dining. It is for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery.