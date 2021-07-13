Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trumbull, CT

Trumbull Launches “Local Meals” Program to Support Residents and Restaurants

trumbull-ct.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting the week of July 12, 2021, residents in Trumbull that have been impacted in some way by COVID-19 or have a need within their families, can receive an allotment of lunches and/or dinners from Trumbull restaurants that have signed on to the Local Meals program. Residents will receive information necessary in order to participate from the Trumbull Human Services Department and Senior Center. So far, 13 Trumbull restaurants have signed on to the program. Residents will order off the regular restaurant menus. The program does not provide for eat in dining. It is for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery.

www.trumbull-ct.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
Trumbull, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Trumbull, CT
Food & Drinks
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
Trumbull, CT
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Food Insecurity#Senior Center#Food Drink#Local Meals#The Local Meals Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Housing
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy