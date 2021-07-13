Case from officer involved shooting moving to jury trial

A man who was shot by a Kokomo Police Department officer after he allegedly pointed a firearm at him will face a jury of his peers later this year. 18-year-old Cody Wright of Kokomo will face a jury trial scheduled for Nov. 12 in Howard Superior Court IV for his actions that led to him being shot by a KPD officer on Dec. 28 in the area of East Markland Avenue and South Goyer Road. Wright was charged with pointing a firearm at another and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, both level 6 felonies.