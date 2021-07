You’re living an unfulfilled life if you still haven’t had the pleasure of owning a pet. If you have pets, then you know that they already bring so much to our lives; they offer comfort, company, unconditional love, and help us relax by decreasing stress after a long day. Aside from being the best companions and providing us with many psychological benefits, pets can actually improve our physical health as well by making us more active. Because of these benefits, many people are listing their pets as emotional support animals when doctors explain how a pet may be the best help if you have any mental health concerns. On that note, let’s take a look at how an emotional support animal can help you live a more fulfilled life.