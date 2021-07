WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This afternoon a few thunderstorms and showers look to move across our far western counties. Gusty winds and brief downpours are possible. If you are not in the path of the rain expect more of the same, lots of heat and humidity. Most places will see a high near 99, a few cities do look to break into the triple digits. However, thanks to the humidity, real feel temps across Texoma are near 105.