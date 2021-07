This month featured a fun and unique release schedule from Netflix, which gave us one Fear Street movie a week until the trilogy inspired by R. L. Stine's beloved book series came to an end. The final installment, Fear Street: 1666, hit the streaming service this weekend and was well received, earning a 94% critics score and 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com gave the third movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an earned and inventive conclusion" to the story that began with Fear Street: 1994 and Fear Street: 1978. The new trilogy may be over, but director Leigh Janiak hopes to continue the story in a way that would mirror the Marvel Cinematic Universe.