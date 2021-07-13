Cancel
'Ted Lasso' Receives Multiple Emmy Nominations for First Season

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Lasso just received a ton of love from the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. On Tuesday, the nominations for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced, and the Apple TV+ series earned multiple nods. Ted Lasso is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Jason Sudeikis, who plays the title character, is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

