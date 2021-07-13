Cancel
Managing expenses can be a chore—these 5 apps for small business owners makes it a little easier

By Lindsay Goldwert
CNBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet's be honest, it's hard to get excited about expense tracking software. For employers, the goal is to keep up-to-the-minute financial records; for employees, they just want to upload their receipts or get reimbursed in a timely manner without tearing their hair out. Everyone can agree that they just need...

www.cnbc.com

Related
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

10 Community Tips for Building a Quality Small Business Website

A quality website can go a long way toward communicating your brand message with customers. Whether you run a local business or luxury brand, there are a few key elements you must consider when designing your site. Learn key tips from members of the online small business community below. Use...
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

What are the most essential tools for new tech entrepreneurs?

Global leader in #ProdMgmt training. 1M+ community. Instructors are top PMs working @ Google, Netflix, Uber & Airbnb. For entrepreneurs just starting out with limited budgets, what are the best app analytics tools you use?. This Slogging thread by Yuvraj Malik, Akshay M. Bharadwaj, Will Fang, Jiani wei, Evan Leong...
Businessaithority.com

Whatfix Strengthens Partnership With Microsoft To Improve Digital Adoption

No Code Digital Adoption Platform Launches Full Integration With the Microsoft Dynamic 365 Suite to Improve Digital Adoption and Help Enterprises Unlock Business Potential. Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (“DAS”), announced a new addition to their technology partnership with Microsoft to support enterprises in adopting the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Suite. This new full integration supports Dynamics 365 Sales, Marketing, Customer Service and Field Service modules. Through this strategic partnership, enterprises will be able to access Whatfix’s fully integrated, no-code DAP (Digital Adoption Platform) to improve employee onboarding and training, support and change management, while unlocking the full value of Microsoft Dynamics 365 to enable enterprise teams to exceed revenue and growth goals. Whatfix is already a part of the Microsoft ISV Connect program and has developed several integrations for other Microsoft products including Whatfix Assist, a content search and sharing apps for Microsoft Teams.
Softwarechannele2e.com

ConnectWise Expands Security, Business Management Software Options for MSPs

ConnectWise has taken multiple steps to bolster and expand its cybersecurity and business automation software for MSPs (managed IT service providers) and TSPs (technology solutions providers). The new developments involve:. An expanded partnership with SentinelOne;. a free version of BrightGauge business intelligence software for MSPs; and. updates to ConnectWise Manage,...
InternetTechRepublic

How DuckDuckGo makes money selling search, not privacy

Commentary: DuckDuckGo is small by Google's standards, but the company is proving it's very possible to make a lot of money with just a bit more privacy. I can't get away from DuckDuckGo's billboards. All along I-15 in Utah, DuckDuckGo's billboards proclaim peace, love and privacy (here's an example of a DuckDuckGo billboard). Despite negligible browser market share, DuckDuckGo has been profitable since 2014 and generated over $100 million in revenue last year. This is despite StatCounter pegging DuckDuckGo's mobile market share (its strongest platform) at .04% in June 2021.
Internetbkreader.com

Search Engine Optimization Strategies for eCommerce Sites

Eighty-five percent of customers conduct online product research first before making a purchasing decision. These statistics amplify the need for eCommerce businesses to optimize online experiences. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) entails increasing your website’s visibility in non-paid engine searches. When you lack SEO, you lack visibility; therefore, it becomes difficult...
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Bluehost partners with Razorpay for payment processing

The web hosting provider Bluehost has announced a partnership with the fintech company Razorpay to integrate its payment processing capabilities into its ecommerse suite. As the pandemic has changed the way in which consumers prefer to pay and shop online, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) businesses have continued to move their operations online. Through its partnership with Razorpay, Bluehost aims to make it easier for MSMEs to build, grow and scale their online stores.
Personal Financemoneycrashers.com

How to Track Your Small-Business Expenses for Tax Deductions

As a small business or startup, keeping track of your expenses is essential. Come tax time, your business-related purchases qualify as tax deductions, reducing the total amount you owe on your return — but only if you’ve kept a record of them. Thankfully, there are a variety of expense tracking...
BusinessMiddletown Press

This Is How Small-Business Owners Can Thrive in a Post-Pandemic World

It’s no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic was especially hard on small businesses. More than half of U.S. small-business owners surveyed last October reported a significant decline in sales and over 200,000 businesses closed in 2020. Lately, optimism among small-business owners has been on the rise thanks to the vaccine...
EconomyForbes

Four Mental Shifts Business Owners Can Make To Ensure Continued Success

Dr Rakish Rana (The Clear Coach) is a life coach who challenges, encourages and supports clients to find direction, happiness, and purpose. The pandemic has had a huge impact on the global economy. Businesses have folded or filed for bankruptcy. Many continue to struggle. So, how have business owners been handling this? Many have continued to push against the wind. Why is it, especially now, that they continue to believe that their customers still require the same products or services? Hard realities need to be faced.
Small Businessescalontimes.com

How Small Businesses Can Use Tech To Their Advantage

Small businesses are vital cogs in the economy. When taking a stroll down a typical Main Street in the United States, shoppers are likely to pass an array of eateries and shops offering everything from handcrafted furnishings and ornaments to floral arrangements and more. These small, privately owned businesses help make communities unique and desirable places to live.
Economypropertyindustryeye.com

New deal means ‘we can make compliance easier for landlords’

Purplebricks believes that it now has an advantage over its competitors after signing up to use compliance platform Kamma. With more regulation hitting the private rented sector, in the form of property licensing schemes and ever-tightening domestic Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES), Purplebricks hopes that its new partnership with Kamma, previously known as GetRentr until September 2019, will better help the firm remain compliant.
Softwaresmallbiztrends.com

Justworks Launches Time Tracking Management App for Business

Remote working continues to dominate many workforces, making it imperative teams have the right tools in place to streamline and optimize business operations. In response to the demand for more efficient working set-ups for modern teams, Justworks has launched Justworks Hours. Justworks, specialists in software for payroll, benefits, HR and...
TechnologyThe Verge

Chrome for Android will make it easier to manage sites’ permissions

Google is updating Chrome for Android’s permissions controls to make per-site permissions easier to access and manage. The update, available to Chrome on Android users, makes it faster to change what information a site can and cannot access. Tapping the lock button, then tapping Permissions will show a list of what the site is allowed to access, along with toggles to enable or disable them as you want. Google also says that there’s an upcoming feature that will let you “forget” the site from your browsing history, which is in the same vein as its recent feature allowing you to wipe the record of your last 15 minutes of browsing.
Small BusinessSFGate

Avoiding Payroll Pitfalls: The Questions Small Business Owners Need to Ask

(BPT) - Even amidst the uncertainty of 2020, entrepreneurship managed to grow. Nearly 4.5 million business applications were filed—the highest on record for a single year, up 24% from 2019.[1] This surge in new business formation means many small business owners may soon be hiring employees for the first time, which is both exciting and nerve-racking for these entrepreneurs.
BusinessForbes

Managing Lifestyle Creep As A Small-Business Owner

I am a CPA specializing in helping busy business owners decrease the amount of time and energy they need to manage their accounting system. After a productive tax season, I’ve found myself analyzing my lifestyle spending more than I have in a few years. I’m very aware of how lifestyle creep, also known as lifestyle inflation, can sneak up on you. However, it seems that just being aware does not help to mitigate the problem; after all, you work hard to have a better life and want to enjoy it. Thus, as I make plans for the future, I find myself analyzing my budgets and with it, lifestyle creep.

Comments / 0

