Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘Dr. Death’ holds a scalpel to a culpable medical system in true story about killer surgeon

Norman Transcript
 12 days ago

Dr. Christopher Duntsch was either a serial killer, sociopath or dangerously incompetent. Or all three. From the moment showrunner Patrick Macmanus began writing “Dr. Death,” the Peacock miniseries premiering Thursday — based on a Wondery true crime podcast on the spine surgeon’s downfall — he knew one thing: It’s impossible to know why Duntsch destroyed so many lives.

www.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Duntsch
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Annasophia Robb
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Joshua Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial Killer#Surgeon#Scalpel#True Story#Dr Death#The Daily News#The State Medical Board#Da#The News#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Dallas, TXWKYC

'Dr. Death': The True Crime Behind the Peacock Series Starring Joshua Jackson

Dr. Death, starring Joshua Jackson, Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin, is the latest scripted drama based on a true crime. This time, the terrifying real story is centered around a neurosurgeon in the Dallas medical community whose patients end up permanently maimed or dead. With the series now streaming on Peacock, here’s everything you need to know about the Dr. Christopher Duntsch aka Dr. Death.
TV SeriesNewsweek

'Dr. Death' on Peacock: The True Story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch and What the Cast Have Said About Him

Dr. Death is the new true-crime drama on Peacock, inspired by the podcast of the same name that began in 2018. All eight episodes are streaming on Peacock now. The series stars The Affair's Joshua Jackson as neurosurgeon Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who is currently serving a life sentence for intentionally maiming patients. In total, 32 of Duntsch's patients in Texas were affected by his malpractice. Two were killed and another two were paralyzed.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Peacock’s Dr. Death breathes new life into a shocking true-crime podcast

Peacock’s Dr. Death is the latest of a surprisingly rare breed: a scripted TV series adapted from a popular true-crime podcast. Between the lurid subject matter, meticulous reportage, and preexisting narrative structures, the genre pleads to be transformed into prestige-adjacent eight-episode runs. But to be fair, doing so is risky business. A tin-eared performance or miscalculated tone is all it takes to evoke the most mercenary of Lifetime’s ripped-from-the-headlines factory farm. Riskier still, if a work of narrative non-fiction is impressive enough to warrant an adaptation, it may not gain anything from the effort.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Dr Death: The true story behind new series about former surgeon Christopher Duntsch

Dr Death, a new show coming to Peacock on Thursday (15 July), is based on the real-life story of Christopher Duntsch, a former neurosurgeon who was – as one ProPublica headline famously put it – “so bad it was criminal”.Joshua Jackson stars as Duntsch, now 50 and serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2017 of maiming one of his patients. Duntsch has been accused of injuring 33 patients during surgeries. Two of his patients died; at least two others now need wheelchairs after losing mobility.Duntsch’s story was first told in a podcast – also titled Dr Death...
TV & VideosNewsweek

'Dr. Death': Who Are the Real People in the True-Crime Drama?

Dr. Death on Peacock brings to life the harrowing true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch. Joshua Jackson takes on the role of the former neurosurgeon, who, across two years, injured 32 of his 38 patients. Two of his patients, Floella Brown and Kellie Martin, died and his friend, Jerry Summers, was left a quadriplegic.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Peacock's Dr. Death clings to the wrong part of a true story

"As a society, for better or worse, we're pretty accustomed to witnessing horror," says Chloe Stillwell. "We've been seeing images — both real on the news, and fictional in the created worlds of storytellers like Ryan Murphy and Jordan Peele — for long enough that it's hard to shock audiences. But the much-anticipated NBC Peacock adaptation of Wondery's hit podcast Dr. Death uses gratuitous violence that borders on emotionally abusive to its audience — and loses an opportunity to maximize the best of two mediums. Dr. Death begins with a gruesome surgery. And then another. In the first 15 minutes of the premiere alone, the viewer is asked to watch as Dr. Duntsch (played by Joshua Jackson) cuts his patients open, and loudly clamors at bone with hammers and screws nails into soft tissue while blood squirts and pools on the floor. Yes, this is what happened in real life with the aforementioned Christopher Duntsch, who permanently injured or killed 33 of his 38 patients, and is now in prison. But asking the viewer to viscerally consume the horrors he inflicted on real people felt like a cheap way to begin what is a much bigger story — how did this man end up in operating rooms, and why did he do what he did? To add insult to injury, the second episode begins with Alec Baldwin's character re-watching a corrective surgery his character Robert Henderson had done on one of Duntsch's patients, intimately detailing the carnage out loud."
HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dr Death victim fears they may be other surgeons like him

A victim of a surgeon whose crimes inspired the upcoming NBC television drama Dr Death believes there could be more potentially dangerous medical professionals still working in hospitals. Kenneth Fennell, 78 was a patient of Christopher Duntsch, a surgeon who worked throughout the Dallas area. Mr Fennell went under Duntsch’s knife to rectify his back pain. He was operated on by Duntsch twice. During the first procedure, Duntsch operated on the wrong part. The second time, Duntsch removed a section of his femoral nerve and he was temporarily paralysed. Now, he can walk again, only in short bursts without needing...
TV Seriesintomore.com

“Dr. Death” is About Male Friendship

I’m not a big Peacock person, but the instant the series Dr. Death was launched on the streaming platform last week, I was all in. A story about a delusional spine surgeon who maimed over 30 people in the very recent past? Sign me up. I remember devouring episodes of “Dr. Death” when it was first released, in podcast form, in 2018. Back then, the podcast platform Wondery was known for their salacious audio fare: shows like “This is Actually Happening,” about everyday humans caught in extreme situations, “Joe Exotic: Tiger King,” which gave us the first iteration of the true-crime story that would captivate freshly-quarantined audiences three years later in 2020, and the podcast that kicked everything off, “Dirty John,” about a dream husband who turns out to be running a long con on his vulnerable, older wife.
MoviesNew York Post

Joshua Jackson on his ‘evil’ role in true crime drama ‘Dr. Death’

Joshua Jackson stars as Christopher Duntsch in Peacock’s true-crime drama “Dr. Death,” which chronicles the case of the ex-Texas neurosurgeon who earned his nickname by maiming dozens of patients — and killing two of them. “The first and hardest thing for me to do was to take my judgement about...
TV SeriesLake County News

The horror story of ‘Dr. Death’ arrives two ways on Peacock

The premise of many horror stories in film and television come from the active imaginations of talented writers, but sometimes the source material is based either on real life events or by conflating fiction with a measure of factual occurrences. As is the case with programs based on real events,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy