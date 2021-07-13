The Workplace Coach: Use Conflict to Drive Innovation, Results

ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 – Dealing with conflict is an essential skill for managers and leaders. Yet, according to The Workplace Coach, many new managers and aspiring leaders lack the capacity to manage conflict productively. “So many managers make the mistake of avoiding or suppressing workplace conflict. Or they think the point of conflict management is simply to reduce conflict. The most successful managers actually leverage conflict to spur creativity and growth,” said Dr. Mickey Parsons, MCC, founder of The Workplace Coach, an Atlanta-based executive coaching and leadership development firm. “Creating an environment where team members feel safe disagreeing with one another allows new and innovative ideas to emerge,” Parsons explained. When conflict arises: 3 simple rules An essential step in creating an emotionally safe work environment is to respond skillfully in the face of conflict. Here are three tips from The Workplace Coach: 1. Make statements of fact only. 2. Ask questions for clarification. 3. Listen without interrupting. Managing conflict productively In its executive and leadership coaching engagements and leadership development programs like Certified Leader Coach® (CLC), The Workplace Coach guides leaders and managers in acquiring the skills, strategies and emotional intelligence that allow for productive conflict management. “We support our executive and leadership coaching clients in developing the ability to work with conflict in ways that create a healthy and more productive workplace,” Parsons said. “Clients really appreciate this aspect of coaching, because conflict tends to push emotional buttons, so it can be tough to develop conflict management skills without support, guidance and accountability.” Coaching clients of The Workplace Coach and participants in its Certified Leader Coach program learn to: 1. Use coaching skills to guide others through tense situations. 2. Understand common causes of conflict at work. 3. Generate solutions that everyone can endorse. 4. Leverage conflict to yield new understanding and improve processes and outcomes. 5. Moderate their own emotional responses to conflict. 6. Build trust by being authentic. 7. Respond effectively to team members’ needs. A workplace reality Conflict is inevitable in the workplace. Whether clashes arise because of opposing views, differing workstyles or a disagreeable coworker, conflict is a reality that leaders must navigate with great skill. “Leaders who model and encourage constructive conflict help create a workplace where team members can safely disagree with one another as they work out new and better ways of doing things. This reduces tensions and leads to improved collaboration, effectiveness and productivity,” Parsons said.