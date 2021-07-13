Cancel
Politics

Attorney General James calls on federal regulators to improve child car seat safety standards

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoalition of 18 AGs push for implementation of side-impact regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday co-led a coalition of 18 attorneys general in calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to take stronger measures to protect children while traveling in car seats. NHTSA is the federal agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation that regulates child car seats.

U.S. Politicswibqam.com

17 states urge U.S. agency to set child car seat side impact standards

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The attorneys general of 17 states and the District of Columbia on Tuesday urged the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to adopt long delayed side-impact standards for child car seats. Congress first called on the agency to set the standards 20 years ago. The states...
Charleston, WVWTAP

Attorney General | Car dealership banned from selling vehicles in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey won a recent court order that permanently blocks the defendants in a used car sales lawsuit from selling vehicles in West Virginia, among other terms. Defendants Karen Richmond, Brian Richmond, Glenville Ratliff, Corey Smith, Richmond’s Quality Cars, LLC and CMS Pre-Owned Auto...
PoliticsJacksonville Journal Courier

State AGs call for child seat standards

Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined with 18 other attorneys general to advocate for stronger measures to protect children traveling in car seats. The coalition is asking the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to implement side-impact testing standards and to require that all child car seat labels have clear and concise wording cautioning people to ensure that children remain in car seats until they exceed the height or weight limit.
TrafficDaily Gazette

EDITORIAL: Update car seat safety standards, recommendations

You head to the store with your young kids in tow. You wrestle the baby into her car seat, buckle the toddler in his booster seat, and you’re on your way. Do you really want to find out in the most devastating way possible?. In the United States this week,...
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

State Worker Safety Agencies Mostly Adopt U.S. Covid-19 Standard

Nineteen of the 21 U.S. states with their own occupational safety agencies covering private and public workplaces, plus Puerto Rico, have told federal OSHA that they’ll adopt the agency’s rules for protecting most medical workers from Covid-19, leaving only Utah and South Carolina workers without that regulatory shield. Also signing...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden nominates Rich Trumka Jr. to fill safety regulator seat

President Biden on Tuesday nominated Rich Trumka Jr., a Capitol Hill attorney focused on consumer policy and the son of a powerful labor union leader, to a seat on the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the federal agency that regulates more than 15,000 everyday products. Trumka’s nomination comes days after Biden...
Wake County, NCncpolicywatch.org

NC Department of Labor adopts new federal worker safety standards boosting protection for healthcare workers

The North Carolina Department of Labor announced Wednesday that it will adopt the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s COVID-19 standard, which serves as an enforceable framework to bring employees into workplace safety compliance. The federal emergency standard is limited in its scope, only applying to healthcare workers. It requires...
Nacogdoches, TXPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

Free Car Seat Safety Inspection Coming July 20 to Nacogdoches

Did you know that about 3 out of every 4 child safety seats are installed incorrectly. According to statistics with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), around 70% of child safety seats are not completely strapped in correctly. This can drastically increase the likelihood of serious injury or death in the case of vehicle accidents.
Trafficpinecountynews.com

Navigating laws around child car seat safety

Can you go over the laws and restrictions about child seats? I am unclear about when to move some of my kids from baby carriers to front facing car seats and such. When buckling up your children, always take into consideration their safety first and foremost. Take the extra time to see they are buckled in properly. Nobody plans on getting in a crash, so always be prepared. You may be a great driver; however there are some out there that are not and those are the ones we also need to look for. Sometimes we never see it coming.

