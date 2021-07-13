Attorney General James calls on federal regulators to improve child car seat safety standards
Coalition of 18 AGs push for implementation of side-impact regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday co-led a coalition of 18 attorneys general in calling on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to take stronger measures to protect children while traveling in car seats. NHTSA is the federal agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation that regulates child car seats.www.wnypapers.com
