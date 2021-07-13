Attorney General James calls on federal regulators to improve child car seat safety standards

Can you go over the laws and restrictions about child seats? I am unclear about when to move some of my kids from baby carriers to front facing car seats and such. When buckling up your children, always take into consideration their safety first and foremost. Take the extra time to see they are buckled in properly. Nobody plans on getting in a crash, so always be prepared. You may be a great driver; however there are some out there that are not and those are the ones we also need to look for. Sometimes we never see it coming.