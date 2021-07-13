NYS OASAS announces new public awareness campaign to highlight importance of social support in fight against addiction
‘Connections’ campaign highlights support available for those affected by addiction, and directs them to OASAS-certified programs. The New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) on Tuesday announced the launch of the new “Connections” campaign to remind New Yorkers of the importance of social connections in the battle against addiction and substance use disorder.www.wnypapers.com
Comments / 0