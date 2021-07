COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus has been ranked as the second-best place to live in Ohio by U.S. News and World Report. "Columbus is teeming with art, music, theater, museums and culture, and thanks to the sprawling Ohio State University and an array of businesses, it's also home to a bustling and energetic workforce," U.S. News and World Report said. "Locals know how to have fun, too. From the lively bars and restaurants in the Short North to the charming, historic German Village to the many parks and gardens – and, yes, to Columbus' professional and college sports teams – residents are never left looking for entertainment."