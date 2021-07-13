Christopher Grisanti and Jeff Krumpelman discuss inflation, job growth and the bond market with Kelly Evans.
Christopher Grisanti from MAI Capital Management and Jeff Krumpelman from Mariner Wealth Advisors join Kelly Evans to offer advice on investments and inflation. Grisanti predicts wage inflation will be an 800-pound gorilla and Krumpelman is confident that inflation won't affect the bond and stock markets too much. Plus, Rick Santelli provides an update on the bond auction results.www.cnbc.com
