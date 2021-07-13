Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Christopher Grisanti and Jeff Krumpelman discuss inflation, job growth and the bond market with Kelly Evans.

CNBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Grisanti from MAI Capital Management and Jeff Krumpelman from Mariner Wealth Advisors join Kelly Evans to offer advice on investments and inflation. Grisanti predicts wage inflation will be an 800-pound gorilla and Krumpelman is confident that inflation won't affect the bond and stock markets too much. Plus, Rick Santelli provides an update on the bond auction results.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Santelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Bond Market#Mai Capital Management#Mariner Wealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Kelly Evans: Heads Up – Our ESG Special Is Today

At 2 p.m. ET today, Power Lunch is doing an hourlong special on "ESG" investing. Set your DVRs or whatever, but we'll have segments on each aspect - literally the "E" (Environmental), the "S" (Social), and the "G" (Governance), with a critical look at how this massive new investing trend is affecting corporate America and Wall Street.
BusinessForbes

Sell These Bond Funds As Inflation Ticks Higher In 2021

The market looks like it’s about to fall apart. Which means we contrarians will step in, and smartly bank more dividend for our dollar. Some of us park our dry powder in cash. Others stash in conservative bond funds to juice a bit more yield out of our savings. Let’s talk about these bonds because this is an ideal time to say goodbye to them (for a while!)
Businesscapitalspectator.com

Are Markets Done With Inflation Worries?

In case you took a day off yesterday, there’s a new narrative circulating that inflation anxiety is history and worries about slowing economic growth have moved to the fore. Maybe, but there’s no law that says you can’t have both macro risks bubbling, or neither. Granted, if growth slows fast...
StocksCNBC

Kelly Evans: Why do interest rates keep falling?!

Yesterday was really, really weird. I'm standing there rattling off stats about how poorly Cathie Woods' ARK ETF is doing--her widely followed ARK-K innovation fund was down for the tenth day out of eleven--and in the next breath talking about how the 10-year yield had just slid below 1.3%. That's...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Kelly Evans: Where Inflation Hides

The CPI report out this morning wasn't pretty. Prices are up 5.4% from last June, the most since 2008 (the core yearly gain of 4.5% is the highest since 1991). Put differently, it means your dollar doesn't go as far. The same buck that got you three candy bars in the checkout line last year falls shy of being able to buy the same three bars this year.
BusinessCNBC

Investors are worried about inflation. How bonds can help

Inflation can cause trouble for bonds. At the same time, they still help portfolios bounce back after downturns. And some bonds are specifically designed to protect investors against rising prices. Bonds are typically thought of as the safer part of an investors' portfolio — a form of protection when the...
Businessbondbuyer.com

Inflation: Risk or reality for U.S. bond markets?

Increasing attention to whether inflation is a problem for the U.S. economy and financial markets isn’t resolved easily by looking at the most recent economic and financial market data. COVID-19-related economy and market adjustments continue to confound market observers and policy makers. Inflation likely will surprise on the upside, Treasury...
EconomyCNBC

Kelly Evans: Uh-oh, it's Gary Gorton

One day, not long after the financial crisis in 2008-09, I ran into the newsroom at The Wall Street Journal, where I worked at the time. "You guys!!" I said. "I just read the most amazing paper about shadow banking that explains everything." I was referring to the work of...
BusinessNBC Connecticut

The Bond Market Is Torn Over the Potential for Higher Inflation and Lower Growth

A volatile environment for government bonds is reflecting worries about both slower growth and stubborn inflation. Stagflation, a relic of the 1970s when inflation was high and economic growth slowed, has reemerged in market talk recently. While many market veterans see inflation leveling off, fears remain about a low-growth environment...
Businesskitco.com

BoE may need to end bond-buying early as inflation mounts-Saunders

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England interest rate-setter Michael Saunders said on Thursday that the central bank could decide to stop its current programme of government bond purchases early due to an unexpectedly sharp rise in inflation. A day after another top BoE official said the time for action might be...
StocksCNBC

Investors buy tech stocks to hedge inflation, Fed rate hike, Jim Cramer says

Big Tech stocks become attractive when investor worries about inflation and interest rate hikes rise, CNBC's Jim Cramer said. "Hyper-growth tech stocks are actually what works best during a slowdown," the "Mad Money" host said. "I don't think [Fed Chair Jerome] Powell's going to change his stance, but there are...
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 await an action-packed week that could stoke volatility. Aside from the July FOMC rate decision, earnings from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google top the list of event risk. What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?. Dow Jones,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy