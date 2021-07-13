Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

The Cuban people want the right to vote, the right to choose, says Andean Capital's Osorio

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of Cubans participated in the largest protests the country has seen in decades. Daniel Osorio, Andean Capital Advisors president, discusses the unrest and what could be next for the country.

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right To Vote#The Cuban#Cubans#Andean Capital#Andean Capital Advisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
ElectionsOmaha.com

Editorial: Here, the people rule, and their right to vote must be safeguarded

Advocates for voter ID are organizing a Nebraska ballot petition drive for 2022. Those activists first must make a convincing case that alleged fraud is of a magnitude that warrants such action. But they have a second obligation, one they mustn’t ignore: Any proposal they put forward must contain strong protections to ensure that all voters will have full opportunity to cast a ballot.
ElectionsThe Spokesman-Review

Voting rights for all

We have a real threat to our democracy: Losing some of our voting rights. The For The People Act/S1 is a baseline voting access bill that will be voted on in the U.S. Senate this month, July. It has already passed in the House of Representatives. If this bill does...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Protect women's right to choose how and when they work

Proponents of women’s rights, including many so-called feminists, talk a lot about protecting women’s right to choose. Yet, when it comes to women’s right to choose how, when and for whom they work, women’s advocates are noticeably absent. Today, the U.S. Senate will debate the Protecting the Right to Organize...
U.S. Politicsswiowanewssource.com

US to Cuba: 'Respect rights of Cuban people'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the Cuban government amid some of the biggest displays of antigovernment sentiment on the island nation in decades. (July 2021) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/0879f4d7fcc84f1fa0565cb5a78877c7.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Disability Rights Groups Say Britney Should Be Able to Choose New Lawyer

Britney Spears wants to be able to pick a new attorney for herself -- an idea with which multiple disability rights organizations agree, and are now putting in writing for a judge. Attorneys repping 27 different entities -- dabbling in things like AIDS advocacy, civil liberties, autism support, aging assistance...
ElectionsFlathead Beacon

Support Voting Rights Act

Democracy in Montana has been strong ever since the development of our new constitution in the 1970s. After the days when the Copper Barons were able to buy elections, Montanans were ready for a change. With careful reflection, people from across the state gathered to draw up a document that allowed all people to have a voice. Because of the great care shown back then, the election process across Montana is one of the most secure in the country, as reflected in the 2020 elections.
Electionskprl.com

Voting Rights Act 7.15.2021

How do you feel about the laws regulating elections in the US?. Two large companies call on congress to revisit the Voting Right Act. Starbucks and Coca-Cola pushing back against efforts to make elections more secure and accurate. Starbucks chief executive officer Kevin Johnson says, “We believe that voting should...
New York City, NYbronxnet.org

BronxTalk: Expanded Voting Rights

This week’s episode of BronxTalk features a discussion on expanded voting rights for undocumented citizens in New York City. Gary Axelbank hosted Nora Moran, Director of Policy and Advocacy for United Neighborhood Houses, Council Member Ydanis Rodgriguez,10th Council District, Theresa Thanjan, Senior Manager of Member Engagement for The New York Immigration Coalition, and Fulvia Vargas-De Leon, Associate Counsel of Latino Justice, who shared their insight on the status of the City Council’s Intro 1687 and highlighted ways in which New York City can expand voting rights for those who are currently unable to cast their ballots.
ElectionsNew Times

Let's pass voting rights protection

In 2021, we have seen far too many attacks on our right to vote. I'm sure many of us heard about the law in Georgia that made it illegal to give voters water while they're waiting in line to vote. Well, for every voter suppression law we did hear about, there are 20 more we didn't. So far this year, 17 states enacted 28 new laws that make it more difficult for eligible Americans to cast their ballots, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
Texas StateMSNBC

Beto O'Rourke and Poor People’s Campaign take the fight for voting rights to the streets in Texas

As 50 Texas Democrats remain in Washington. D.C. to block Republicans from passing a restrictive voting bill, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke is teaming up with the Poor People’s Campaign to organize a Selma-style march urging for federal voting rights legislation from home. O’Rourke and Reverend Liz Theoharis, the co-founder of the Poor People's Campaign, join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake for Texans and Americans as a whole if lawmakers fail to protect voting rights.July 25, 2021.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy