The Cuban people want the right to vote, the right to choose, says Andean Capital's Osorio

This week’s episode of BronxTalk features a discussion on expanded voting rights for undocumented citizens in New York City. Gary Axelbank hosted Nora Moran, Director of Policy and Advocacy for United Neighborhood Houses, Council Member Ydanis Rodgriguez,10th Council District, Theresa Thanjan, Senior Manager of Member Engagement for The New York Immigration Coalition, and Fulvia Vargas-De Leon, Associate Counsel of Latino Justice, who shared their insight on the status of the City Council’s Intro 1687 and highlighted ways in which New York City can expand voting rights for those who are currently unable to cast their ballots.
Comments / 0