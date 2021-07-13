The Cuban people want the right to vote, the right to choose, says Andean Capital's Osorio

In 2021, we have seen far too many attacks on our right to vote. I'm sure many of us heard about the law in Georgia that made it illegal to give voters water while they're waiting in line to vote. Well, for every voter suppression law we did hear about, there are 20 more we didn't. So far this year, 17 states enacted 28 new laws that make it more difficult for eligible Americans to cast their ballots, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.