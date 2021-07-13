Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Good Things Come to Those Who Wait for a Reservation at Lutie’s

By Patricia Sharpe
Texas Monthly
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have time to dine at only one adorable new restaurant overlooking the lovely gardens of a meticulously restored Mediterranean Revival villa built in 1928 by a wealthy Texas cotton magnate and his socialite wife, let it be Lutie’s. The jewel box of a dining room, boasting a chic black-and-white tile floor and a veritable rain forest of plants, is the centerpiece of a historic Austin property known as the Commodore Perry Estate. Because it is finally open after a year’s delay (thanks, of course, to COVID-19) and because its prestigious chefs have Michelin-starred kitchens on their résumés, Lutie’s has been getting the kind of fanatical attention that Texans normally devote to our best barbecue joints. Reservations are so scarce that the truly desperate are making them online at midnight three months in advance, the instant a new batch becomes available. And if you’re thinking you can just show up and find an empty table, forget it. There’s a cancellation wait list too.

www.texasmonthly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Fayetteville, TX
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Food & Drinks
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
Austin, TX
Restaurants
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Summer Garden#Nuns#Food Drink#Michelin#Texans#Ranger#Catholic#Italianate#The Garden Hand Rolls#Impressionist#Green Dish#Yonder Way Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Civil Rights pioneer Robert Moses dies at 86

Robert Moses, a pioneer of the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, has died at the age of 86, the Associated Press reported on Sunday. An associate told the AP that Moses’s wife, Janet Moses, said her husband died Sunday morning in Hollywood, Fla. The cause of death was not determined.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Jackie Mason, one of the last borscht belt comedians, dies at 93

Jackie Mason, the sometimes-controversial standup comedian who unapologetically embraced Jewish themes and political incorrectness, achieving a national profile through a series of successful one-man shows on Broadway without substantial work in film or television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 93. Close friend and family spokesman Raoul Felder confirmed his...
California StateNBC News

Multiple homes destroyed by California's Dixie Fire as blazes continue to rage across the West

Multiple homes and properties were destroyed on Saturday as the Dixie Fire continued to rage in northern California, officials in the state said. The blaze, 20 percent of which was contained on Saturday, has already charred more than 181,000 acres in Plumas and Butte counties, consuming more than a dozen homes and properties as it tore through the region, officials said.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Fauci: 'We're going in the wrong direction' on Covid-19 cases

(CNN) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that the US is "going in the wrong direction" as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, particularly among unvaccinated Americans. "If you look at the inflection of the curve of new cases and, as you said in the run-in to this...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Tensions in Tunisia after president suspends parliament

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian troops surrounded parliament and blocked its speaker from entering after the president suspended the legislature and fired the prime minister following violent nationwide protests over the country’s economic troubles and virus crisis. Protesters celebrated President Kais Saied’s decision late Sunday night, shouting with joy, honking...
Orange County, CAPosted by
NBC News

'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala dies at 77

Convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala, known as the 'Dating Game Killer' because of his appearance on the TV show as a bachelor contestant in 1978, has died of natural causes, California prison officials said Saturday. Alcala, 77, was condemned to death row for murdering five people, including 12-year-old Robin Samsoe...

Comments / 0

Community Policy