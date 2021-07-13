Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pa.’s participation in regional cap-and-trade program gets a push from state board; it’s a cornerstone of Gov. Wolf’s climate change policy

By Charles Thompson
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
Proposed regulations guiding Pennsylvania’s entry into a system to push operators of in-state power plants to reduce climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions by making them pay for each ton of carbon dioxide pollution generated were approved by the Gov. Tom Wolf-friendly Environmental Quality Board Tuesday. The proposal, which Wolf is trying...

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
