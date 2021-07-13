Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Dinosaur tracks/dinosaurs in New Mexico

las-cruces.org
 12 days ago

Did you know that dinosaurs left tracks? Did you know there are dinosaur tracks in New Mexico? New Mexico State Parks Regional Interpretive Ranger Patricia Walsh will virtually talk about the dinosaurs that lived in New Mexico, along the giant inland sea that covered much of the middle of North America. For more information about this program and/or the Zoom invitation, email dduffy@las-cruces.org or call the Reference Department at (575) 528-4005.

www.las-cruces.org

