Why Emmy Nomination Leader 'The Crown' Is Peaking Now

Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most beloved members of the royal family. Not only is she the longest-serving British monarch in history, but she’s one of the most impactful members of the royal family. The Queen has prided herself on reigning through acts of service. On her 21st birthday, she promised her country: “Whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.” It’s safe to say she’s stayed true to her word.