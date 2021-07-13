Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Halsey to Debut 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' IMAX Film Ahead of Album

By Haley Bosselman
Laredo Morning Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore her album is released on Aug. 27, Halsey will bring “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” the film to theaters on Aug. 3. The 26-year-old artist, known for her visuals, is taking her first dive into film with the IMAX presentation. Collaborating with director Colin Tilley, who she previously worked with on videos for “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad,” Halsey wrote the film.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Tilley
Person
Trent Reznor
Person
Atticus Ross
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imax#Motherhood#Imax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVulture

Yes, That’s Literally Daddy’s Birth Name. Please Stop Asking.

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”
CelebritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

JT Shuts Down A Fan For Editing Her Photo: “I’m Beautiful, I Don’t Need To Edit Myself”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. JT isn’t here for people editing her pictures, PERIOD!. The Twerkulator rapper looked radiant in a silver beaded Valdrin Sahiti gown during Sunday night’s BET Awards show. When a fan got hold of JT’s photo from the red carpet, she took it upon herself to add a few edits. While the fan thought she did a good job at perfecting the award-winning musician’s look, JT thought otherwise.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Halsey Gave Birth & The Baby's Name Is Really Rare

Congratulations are in order for Halsey! On Monday, July 19, the star announced she welcomed her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin. Yes, you read that right. Halsey gave birth and the baby's name is everything. The singer revealed the exciting news on Instagram by sharing a black and white...
MusicETOnline.com

Tinashe Recalls Her Favorite Memory Working With Britney Spears, Teases New Album (Exclusive)

Tinashe is reminiscing over what it was like working with Britney Spears. While speaking with ET on Thursday about all things music, the 28-year-old singer looked back at her life and career in 2016, when Britney asked her to jump on board a rebooted version of "Slumber Party," a song off her Glory album. The two later teamed up for the track's sultry music video, which featured Britney's now-boyfriend, Sam Asghari, as the handsome male lead.
Moviesthemusicuniverse.com

Halsey announces theatrical film experience

Halsey has shared the trailer for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – an hour-long film experience set to the music of her upcoming album of the same name. Written by Halsey, it was directed by Colin Tilley, who previously worked with her on the official videos for her chart-topping singles “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad.”
CelebritiesVulture

Halsey Is Delivering a Punk-Rock Album to Go With Her Baby

We haven’t been this excited since the premiere of Roadies. Just a year and a half after releasing her most recent album, Manic, Halsey has announced the next era of her discography. Glitter eye shadow for everyone! Days after astute social-media users posted that numerous billboards have been plastered in major cities announcing a new album, Halsey confirmed on June 28 that If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is its official title. A ten-second teaser signifies that Halsey’s sonic direction will be punk rock as opposed to her previous pop earworms, which makes sense, given that spooky cuties Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross served as producers. This fourth album also comes at a fulfilling time in Halsey’s personal life: She’s pregnant with her first child with screenwriter Alev Aydin, which comes after she suffered several miscarriages because of endometriosis. Now give us the release date (for both babies), woman!
MoviesVulture

Halsey Braves a Witch Hunt in New Trailer for IMAX Visual Album

What was on the mood board for Halsey’s upcoming visual album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power? We’re guessing 1998’s Elizabeth, the paintings of Caravaggio, Hot Topic, Suspiria (both versions), the general concept of renaissance fairs. Say what you will about this trailer, but you can’t say there isn’t a lot going on. The hour-long film, which will serve as visual accompaniment to Halsey’s album of the same name, was written by Halsey and directed by frequent collaborator Colin Tilley. “This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth,” the trailer warns us. “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth …” There is a lot of period clothing, lingering in the bath, and occult imagery happening in the trailer, in addition to shots of Halsey’s (real) pregnant belly. Sasha Lane, of American Honey, also stars as a doula/witch. If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power is out in IMAX later this summer, and tickets go on sale August 3.
CelebritiesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Halsey Releases Trailer For New Film Set To Upcoming Album

Halsey has released the trailer for a new "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power" film to go with her upcoming album of the same name. The hour-long film experience, written by the "Without Me" singer and directed by Colin Tilley, is set to the music from her new album which drops next month, per Billboard. The IMAX film will be shown in theaters around the world, with dates and locations announced at a later date.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Lorde fans react as singer releases ‘phenomenal’ new single Stoned at the Nail Salon

Lorde has unveiled a new single from her upcoming album Solar Power.“Stoned at the Nail Salon”, a melancholic ballad, is being hailed by fans as a “sad girl summer” anthem.Solar Power will be Lorde’s third studio album and is scheduled for release on 20 August. The singer unveiled the titular single on 10 June.Fans shared their impressions on social media after listening to the new release on Wednesday.“Stoned at the Nail Salon” includes lyrics such as “I love this life that I have/The vine hanging over the door/And the dog who comes when I call/But I wonder sometimes what...
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Halsey Announces New IMAX Film Before Release Of New Album

Halsey announces new IMAX film, ‘If I Can’t Have Love , I Want Power’, before the release of the new album with the same title. After four years since her last album, ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom‘, Halsey has announced that there will also be a new film released alongside the album.
TV & VideosVulture

Fox to Debut Yet Another Singing Competition Where You Can’t See Singers’ Faces

Actually showing singers’ faces is so 2019. Fox has announced a new addition to its Wednesday night fall lineup, and it’s a double dose of anonymous singing as Alter Ego will premiere following season six of The Masked Singer. The new singing competition series will allow contestants to reinvent themselves by performing as their “dream avatar,” or a CGI alter ego. The performances will use motion-capture technology to combine talent and tech for this first-of-its-kind show. (Though it’s certainly not the first time this kind of technology has been utilized to virtually simulate performances — Travis Scott, Post Malone, and tons of VTubers have all performed as CGI avatars.) Alter Ego will be judged by a chaotic panel of seasoned musicians: Alanis Morissette, Grimes, Nick Lachey, and will.i.am, with Rocsi Diaz hosting. Descend deeper into the uncanny valley when Alter Ego premieres this fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy