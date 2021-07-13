Chicago Alfresco grant program is helping make outdoor dining a permanent fixture

Le Piano on Glenwood Avenue in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood on June 18, 2021. Owner Chad Willets plans to use money from the Chicago Alfresco grant to create outdoor seating on the cobblestone lined street. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

Outdoor dining is poised to become a permanent fixture in neighborhoods across the city with the help of Chicago Alfresco, a city initiative announced in March to open streets and create places for dining, public life and more.

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted normal operations, outdoor dining provided a lifeline to businesses in the service industry. The new initiative provides a way to continue elevating the importance of outdoor community space for both residents and businesses beyond the pandemic.

Through its tourism bureau Choose Chicago, the city is awarding $2.3 million in grants to applicants who want to improve the temporary outdoor structures they built last year. Dining locations in 15 neighborhoods were approved for this year’s program. The grants, which vary in size and are up to $250,000 per applicant, can be allocated toward design, engineering and construction services, materials, installation of community spaces and project staff. Grant funds may not be used to purchase items for an individual restaurant or bar such as dining tables or chairs.

Unlike last year’s Expanded Outdoor Dining program, an application for the Chicago Alfresco grant had to come from a Special Service Area (SSA) program — known as a Business Improvement District in other cities — chambers and economic development organizations. This led Sandi Price, executive director at the Rogers Park Business Alliance, to work very closely with 10 businesses in the Glenwood Avenue Arts District and Jarvis Square who are looking to improve their area.

In both areas, there are plans to create a plaza so people can just come and hang out, Price said. She added that both applications include landscape elements and the ongoing maintenance of planters, though this agreement with the Chicago Department of Transportation is not yet finalized.

She added that while the money from the grant will benefit 14 businesses in Jarvis Square and six in Glenwood, all businesses in Rogers Park will get a boost. The hope is that people from outside neighborhoods will be drawn to Rogers Park. Both areas will have streets closed off to cars so the plazas can take full advantage of the space. Certain tables and chairs will be designated for specific businesses, while others will be reserved for public use.

While its initial proposals were accepted, the Rogers Park Business Alliance is still working with the city regarding costs and what will or won’t work. There is no timetable yet on when next steps will take place. But Price is still grateful because there wouldn’t otherwise be funding to create the plazas otherwise.

“These last 15 months have been very difficult on most businesses in the community and I think these Alfresco grants will allow us to help the businesses in these areas get back on their feet [and] stay on their feet,” Price said.

The benefits of the Chicago Alfresco grant will help restaurants get back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic battered the industry. There were more than 25,000 restaurants before the pandemic, but that number is projected to fall below 20,000 in the post-pandemic landscape without additional federal relief, according to Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association.

“We’re on a path to rebuild the industry, but it’s going to take time, and we still need help to get there,” Toia said.

R Public House has seen a bump recently thanks to warmer weather and more people being vaccinated, although it’s still not close to drawing the level of business it had in 2019 . But owner Renee Labrana is more interested in how the grant will benefit her community rather than her restaurant.

R Public House, Charmers Cafe, Taste Food and Wine and Jarvis Square Tavern — where Labrana is a part-owner — worked closely with the Rogers Park Business Alliance to put together a proposal in the two-week submission period. The proposal will close about a half-block stretch between West Jarvis Avenue and North Greenview Avenue to create a common area, though cars will be permitted on Jarvis up to the closure. Labrana wants to add benches, picnic tables, planters and lighting depending on how much everything costs. Her proposal has been approved, but she’s had to revise it to match the new level of funding being awarded. She’s hopeful that the city will issue a final approval soon.

Labrana knows that every neighborhood is going to have restaurants, pubs, coffee shops and dry cleaners. But by creating more community space for patrons and nonpatrons alike, she feels that Rogers Park will stand out and help draw in people throughout the city and benefit all the businesses in the area.

“The thing I like about the Alfresco program is it does not increase any of my seating,” Labrana said. “The money that is utilized to create the community space ends up helping all the businesses surrounding it.”

Chad Willetts, owner of Le Piano, also emphasized the importance of the program’s funds being used to make spaces that are accessible to the community. He initially pursued creating community space with his alderman but didn’t feel progress was coming quickly enough. But then the Rogers Park Business Alliance called Willetts and offered to direct Le Piano through the process.

Le Piano collaborated with Colm Treacy, owner of The Glenwood Bar. Treacy has been a longtime advocate for closing the street, which he has done in the past temporarily for weekend festivals such as Pride North Chicago and the Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest, Willetts said. After submitting their application and architectural rendering, Willetts received a notice that he was a grant recipient about a month later. He is holding weekly meetings regarding next steps and hopes to receive a final approval in the next few weeks.

Willetts is looking to add eight tables, chairs, a fire pit, planters and some lighting that would go down the street. The expansion will take place on the roadway in order to keep the sidewalk accessible. While the extra seating opens more possibilities in terms of how many guests Le Piano can accommodate, he also sees this as something for the community.

“Our focus was on not just what advantage to this business would it be for us but rather how can the community of Rogers Park also benefit from having this opportunity available to them as well,” Willetts said.

The focus on community space will be monumental for neighborhoods in the southwest side of Chicago that have had virtually no outdoor spaces or outdoor dining before or during the pandemic, according to Craig Chico, CEO of the Back of the Yards Neighborhood Council, one of the 15 grant recipients.

Funding should available immediately once the city’s transportation department approves its permits, according to Chico. The outdoor space will take place on a portion of 47th Street and Honore Street. Chico estimates that close to 40 businesses will be directly impacted by the grant. He added that much of the space is going to be dedicated to entertainment and programming, including yoga, talent shows and ballet.

Chico said Back of the Yards is a “beautiful community” with great people and that the grant will help showcase everything the neighborhood has to offer.

“We want this to start to begin to change the perception, the narrative and the dialogue in how people feel about our community,” Chico said.