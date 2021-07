Only two days removed from the Midsummer Classic, one of the longest rivalries in sports plays in the first game of a daunting four-game set on Wednesday night. Coming out of the All-Star Break, the Red Sox are still at the top of the American League East with a 55-36 record. They are currently ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays by a slim 1.5 game margin, this after a rather mediocre 5-5 start to the month of July. Prior the break, Boston was slipping a little bit, having only won two of their previous six games.