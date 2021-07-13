Cancel
Fire At Migrant Shelter In Mexicali Leaves Nearly 200 People Without A Home, Here's How You Can Help

People seeking shelter at a migrant and refugee camp in the bordertown of Mexicali are facing yet another crisis as their temporary homes were burnt down over the weekend. In a massive blaze, the Refugio del Migrante shelter in the historic center of Mexicali was burnt to the ground leaving nearly 200 people without a place to call home while they await word on their future plans.

