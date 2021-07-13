Fire At Migrant Shelter In Mexicali Leaves Nearly 200 People Without A Home, Here’s How You Can Help

Given the amount of traveling Americans do around the country, it’s quite obvious that the U.S. is filled with incredible natural and historical beauty. From the historic Alamo in Texas to New York’s Ellis Island, the U.S. is blessed with hundreds of interesting sites where one can learn more about the nation’s history. But the country has a rich Latino history that is often left out of the discussion and a new report points to at least seven important Latino historical sites that should be protected immediately.