Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys -Genie Harrison

Los Angeles Business Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenie Harrison is a leader among lawyers and a top women’s rights and employment lawyer who handles among the most high-profile sex abuse, sex harassment and equal pay cases each year and devotes hundreds of hours annually giving back to the legal community. Harrison represents women against Harvey Weinstein as a core member of the plaintiffs’ lawyer team to achieve a precedential settlement of $17 million on behalf of Weinstein’s victims, despite The Weinstein Company’s bankruptcy and Weinstein’s financial ruin. Harrison worked closely with Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey in their explosive expos about Weinstein and The Weinstein Company bankruptcy proceedings. In another example of her many high profile cases, when the women employees of Riot Games were dissatisfied with the proposed settlement of their equal pay class action, they chose Harrison to take over the case.

labusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Jodi Kantor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Litigators#Lawyers#Sex Abuse#Lead Trial#Apc Genie Harrison#The Weinstein Company#New York Times#Riot Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, ILtheintelligencer.com

Attorneys spar over trial of men accused in Arbery slaying

ATLANTA (AP) — Attorneys in the upcoming murder trial of three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery clashed Thursday in court over limits on testimony that the defendants acted in self-defense and were in a neighborhood that was on edge because of crime. Kevin Gough, an attorney for one of...
Eau Claire, WIwwisradio.com

Attorneys File Motions Ahead Of Civil Trial Over Police Shooting

Attorneys representing the city of Eau Claire and a man shot by one of its police officers have filed motions just ahead of next month’s civil trial. Tyler Holte filed the federal lawsuit in March. He was shot by Eau Claire Police Officer Hunter Braatz after a vehicle chase six years ago. The case will be heard in U-S District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin in Madison. His lawyers say Holte piled up more than $235,000 in medical bills while recovering from his injuries. Jury selection is on the calendar for August 16th.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...
Brooklyn, IA1230kfjb.com

Rivera’s Attorneys Request A New Trial

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is slated to be sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the death three years ago of Brooklyn’s Mollie Tibbets. Late last week, defense attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese filed a motion for a new trial, claiming new evidence was discovered–after the jury reached its verdict–that clears Bahena Rivera. Defense attorneys have also filed a writ of habeas corpus to have 45-year-old Arne Robert Maki appear in court. Maki is currently an inmate at the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility. In the fall of 2020, Maki pleaded guilty to violating a non-contact order, domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury, and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
Adams County, COcoloradopolitics.com

Appeals court finds Adams County judge violated Sixth Amendment with sentencing

An Adams County judge violated a man's constitutional rights when he departed from established legal principles during sentencing, the Court of Appeals determined on Thursday. The case implicated the U.S. Supreme Court's 2004 decision in Blakely v. Washington, in which a majority of justices found that trial courts infringe on a defendant's Sixth Amendment right to a jury trial when they impose a sentence that exceeds the standard range — even if that range is lower than the maximum allowed under the law.
LawLaw.com

Matrimonial Law

Two years have passed since the changes to the alimony regime introduced by the TCJA went into effect. These changes have raised significant questions for practitioners and litigants in New York wrestling with issues relating to maintenance (alimony) arrangements in a post-TCJA world. Where a couple began their relationship prior...
LawStamford Advocate

Lawsuit: Professor with ADHD alleges discrimination

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas State University professor with ADHD alleges in a lawsuit that he was discriminated against because of the condition, which can cause inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity. The Wichita Eagle reports that Sanjoy Das, an associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, filed the lawsuit...
Lawmorristownnjcriminallawpost.com

Criminal Case Issues

What does the Cosby Case Mean for Constitutional Rights of Criminal Defendants?. Analyzing the Cosby Case from a Due Process Perspective. When the Me Too movement arose in 2006, the first face of the movement was Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer whom over 80 women accused of sexual assault and similar sex crimes. While he was eventually prosecuted and imprisoned, the movement’s second big-name accused was Bill…
California StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

California court requires lawyers in murder case challenges

California prisoners are entitled to a lawyer when they challenge their murder convictions for killings that others committed, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday. The court's ruling means that hundreds of inmates who want to use a 2-year-old law to fight their convictions have the right to court-appointed attorneys to argue their cases, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

With Trump appointees, 9th Circuit suffers another year of reversals at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s favorite target again this year was the California-based U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which saw 15 of its 16 rulings overturned on review. For decades, the high court’s conservatives have trained a skeptical eye on the historically liberal appeals court and regularly reversed its rulings, particularly on criminal law and the death penalty.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Ken Starr waged 'scorched-earth' campaign to drop federal case against Epstein: book

Ken Starr, a former U.S. solicitor general perhaps best known for investigating former President Clinton's affair with intern Monica Lewinsky, reportedly waged a "scorched-earth" campaign to persuade federal prosecutors to drop their sex-trafficking case against now-deceased billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The claim comes from Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown's new...
Las Vegas, NVnationalblackguide.com

Black Doctor Accused of Paying Off Female Judges to Pervert Judgment in Divorce Case

Dr. Barbara Tennille Crawford (Lewis), a licensed medical practitioner from Las Vegas, Nevada, is being accused of perverting the cause of justice after she allegedly paid two female judges to influence the proceedings of the court handling the divorce case with her ex-husband. She is accused of paying over half a million dollars in bribes to turn the tables of the court proceedings in her favor.
Public SafetyPosted by
TheStreet

News Leaders Statement On The Verdict In The Jerrod Ramos Trial

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Following is a statement by Lisa Nicole Matthews, President of the National Press Club and Angela Greiling Keane, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the conclusion of the trial of Jerrod Ramos for the murder of journalists and employees of the Capital Gazette Newspaper in Annapolis, Md.

Comments / 0

Community Policy