Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys -Genie Harrison

Genie Harrison is a leader among lawyers and a top women’s rights and employment lawyer who handles among the most high-profile sex abuse, sex harassment and equal pay cases each year and devotes hundreds of hours annually giving back to the legal community. Harrison represents women against Harvey Weinstein as a core member of the plaintiffs’ lawyer team to achieve a precedential settlement of $17 million on behalf of Weinstein’s victims, despite The Weinstein Company’s bankruptcy and Weinstein’s financial ruin. Harrison worked closely with Pulitzer Prize winning New York Times journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey in their explosive expos about Weinstein and The Weinstein Company bankruptcy proceedings. In another example of her many high profile cases, when the women employees of Riot Games were dissatisfied with the proposed settlement of their equal pay class action, they chose Harrison to take over the case.