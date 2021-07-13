Cancel
State of Missouri offers free in-home COVID-19 tests to all residents

By Heidi Schmidt
fox4kc.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — People living across Missouri are eligible for free at-home COVID-19 tests. Missourians can order the free testing kits online. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the kits will be delivered in two days from the order. Each nasal swab kit comes with instructions and free shipping. The kits need to be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours of taking the test. Results are provided by email within two days.

