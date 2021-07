Western Massachusetts has some excellent tennis talent, young and old. Start with Springfield’s Kaia Mendibe, 15, the best junior player in the region. Last weekend, he won both the singles and doubles titles in the boys’ 16 division at the New England Clay Court Championships in Nashua, New Hampshire. He won doubles with Cole Oberg of Weston, whom he has known since 2016, when they played together on a New England U10 team.