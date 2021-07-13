Cancel
Soccer

Mural in soccer star’s hometown becomes anti-racism symbol

Miami Herald
 12 days ago

Through the pens and pencils of children, England is fighting back against racism. After Marcus Rashford and two other Black players missed penalty kicks in the final moments of the national soccer team's European Championship loss to Italy, bigots defaced a mural of the Manchester United star and hurled racist abuse at the three on social media. Children in Manchester rose to Rashford's defense, filling spaces on the wall with messages of support, encouragement and consolation.

