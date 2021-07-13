Cancel
Starwood gives up on malls after plunge in values

By Bloomberg
Crain's New York Business
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarwood Capital Group owned 30 malls before the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s now down to eight. As values for retail properties plunge, Barry Sternlicht’s investment firm has been selling shopping centers across the U.S. at money-losing prices. Its remaining malls are being managed by outside companies that potentially will seek new owners.

