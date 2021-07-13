Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden struggled with stuttering; so did many others (Letters)

By Letters to the Editor
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I applaud James R. Joyce of Monson for his letter “President Biden’s Stutter Is Well-Known,” July 11, which informed readers that President Joe Biden once struggled with stuttering in his youth. By his public performance over the last 50 years, it is safe to say that his stuttering days are long gone. Kudos to Biden for being public about his past stuttering and helping to foster an understanding of stuttering.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 1

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
45K+
Followers
35K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
B.b. King
Person
Bill Walton
Person
Mike Romano
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Bill Withers
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Bruce Willis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stuttering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden is breaking his tax increase pledge

President Joe Biden has proposed trillions of dollars of new tax increases. He has pledged repeatedly that his tax increases will not touch anyone earning less than $400,000. These tax increases, he has promised, will only hit the very wealthy and the largest corporations. But the president is breaking his...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Madison Cawthorn Says Jill Biden Is 'Cruel' to 'Mentally Unstable' Joe Biden

Representative Madison Cawthorn claims President Joe Biden is "mentally unstable" and said first lady Jill Biden should be called out for being "cruel" to her husband. Cawthorn, a Republican who represents North Carolina's 11th congressional district, spoke to Newsmax's Chris Salcedo about his views on the president's mental state and Jill Biden's treatment of her husband.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden loses train of thought during town hall when asked about vaccinating children

President Joe Biden's town hall on Wednesday produced a number of moments when the president appeared to lose his train of thought. In one exchange with host CNN host Don Lemon, the 78-year-old president rambled for around 30 seconds when answering a question about vaccinations getting permanently approved by the Federal Drug Administration and the potential of children under the age of 12 getting vaccinated.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Lawrence: Joe Biden said he wants to change the Senate's ‘filibuster’ rules. So why do many people think he said the opposite?

Lawrence O’Donnell, Norm Ornstein and Jonathan Alter discuss Pres. Biden’s recent answer about whether he would support getting rid of the filibuster to pass a voting rights bill—and what Biden must do to get all Democrats behind it. As Ornstein says, “We’re gonna need the President to step in – not just quietly, privately - persuasively to get a change in the rule… to put all of his efforts into crafting a kind of voting bill that will get 50 votes.”July 24, 2021.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

How Kamala Harris' Approval Rating Stacks Up With Mike Pence's 6 Months into Vice Presidency

After six months in office, polling suggests that more voters disapprove of Vice President Kamala Harris than approve of the job she has done thus far. Survey results from Politico/Morning Consult released on Wednesday showed that just 45 percent of respondents held a favorable view of the vice president's performance. Meanwhile, 47 percent had an unfavorable view and 5 percent said they had no opinion. The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percent and was conducted from July 16 to 18.
POTUSCNN

Carl Bernstein: Trump is a 'war criminal'

New York (CNN) — Veteran journalist and author Carl Bernstein called former President Donald Trump a "war criminal" on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. "I think we need to calmly step back and maybe look at Trump in a different context," Bernstein told CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, adding that Trump is "our own American war criminal."
PoliticsLancaster Online

Criticism of Brooks column (letter)

David Brooks’ column in the July 18 Perspective section (“The impact of America’s identity crisis on the world”) demonstrates to me that he has learned nothing from his days of Iraq War apologism. His proclamation — “We’re never going back to the Bush doctrine” — rings hollow, given that the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...
Congress & CourtsLancaster Online

Question about the Republicans (letter)

I’m just asking: Why do almost all of the elephants in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate not want to know who is responsible for the disgrace of Jan. 6?. Hmm. Maybe it’s because they already know. Charlie Bensinger. East Hempfield Township.
POTUSNewsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Responds to Kimberly Guilfoyle 'The View' Rumor

Donald Trump Jr. has weighed into the debate over the future of The View after Meghan McCain announced that she would be leaving the ABC show. There's growing speculation over who might replace McCain after she said earlier this month that she would leave the show to remain in Washington, D.C., where she moved before the birth of her daughter, Liberty.
Congress & CourtsLancaster Online

Undermining of democracy (letter)

Unbelievable! Congressman Lloyd Smucker, who “represents” our area, voted in January — along with 146 others in Congress — to throw out millions of votes cast in Pennsylvania in the 2020 presidential election — and refused to certify Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes. With absolutely no evidence of significant fraud, this...
Books & LiteratureLancaster Online

Another summer book suggestion (letter)

On June 27, Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline published summer reading suggestions and recommendations from various learned, distinguished and credentialed members of the community (“Escape with a book”). Despite my lacking the status of the others, I want to add a must-read to the list. Please read “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life...

Comments / 1

Community Policy