Biden struggled with stuttering; so did many others (Letters)
I applaud James R. Joyce of Monson for his letter “President Biden’s Stutter Is Well-Known,” July 11, which informed readers that President Joe Biden once struggled with stuttering in his youth. By his public performance over the last 50 years, it is safe to say that his stuttering days are long gone. Kudos to Biden for being public about his past stuttering and helping to foster an understanding of stuttering.www.masslive.com
