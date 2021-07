Laguna Seca was once a home track for IndyCars, but a long layoff and one year of COVID-related restrictions in California mean that open-wheel cars have raced at the track just once since 2004. With so few recent chances to see an open-wheel car at one of America's most beloved race tracks, you may have forgotten just how extreme its legendary elevation changes look at open-wheel speeds. Let Scott McLaughlin's onboard footage from a recent IndyCar test refresh your memory.