Harris County, TX

Young mother found dead in ‘horrifying crime scene;’ police searching for suspect and victim’s missing car

By Ellen Killoran
CrimeOnline
 12 days ago
A young woman who had been reported missing was found dead in a grisly scene at her Harris County, Texas, home on Tuesday.

According to KTRK, the mother of the identified 26-year-old victim called police on Tuesday to say that her daughter had not appeared to pick up her own child, who was apparently in their grandmother’s care.

The victim’s mother met police at her daughter’s apartment complex when they responded to the welfare check request.

Inside, police found the woman’s body in what investigators described as a “horrifying crime scene,” according to the report. Authorities also said there was visible evidence of a struggle.

The suspect is reportedly at large, and it is unclear if investigators have any leads on the perpetrator. The victim’s car, described as described as a 2012 silver Lincoln MKS with a temporary tag number P-162849, was missing from her home. It is not clear if investigators believe the suspect stole the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Anyone with possible information is urged to contact HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

