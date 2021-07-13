Florida Condo Collapse Death Toll Climbs to 95

The death toll in the June 24 partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida reached 95 Tuesday, with 85 of victims identified. “At this step in the recovery process, we’re relying heavily on the work of the medical examiner’s office. It’s a scientific, methodical process to identify human remains. This work is becoming more difficult with the passage of time, and although our teams are working as hard as they can, it takes time,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said.