Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Nexus Impact Center seeking artists to create social impact themed artwork

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re an artist looking for some publicity, here’s the perfect chance to get your work seen! Robin Lee of the Nexus Impact Center joined us today to share how they’re looking for an Indiana artist to create an exciting new external artwork banner project, promoting social impact. Nexus will display the winning art on an 18ft tall by 9ft wide banner on the west exterior of their I-465 building to display art that communicates Equality for All.

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Impact#Auction#The Nexus Impact Center#9511 Angola Ct#Artist Profile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Marketing
Related
Washtenaw County, MIwemu.org

creative:impact - Anticipation: The Ann Arbor Art Fair From A Local Artist’s View-Part 1

Karin Wagner Coron has exhibited at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair for years. She has a routine: how many works to have in inventory and what to pack to be ready. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of last year’s Art Fair. In the first of a two-part series, Karin talks about that disruption and what she anticipates for the 2021 Art Fair. Next week, she’ll be back to tell "creative:impact’s" co-hosts, Creative Washtenaw’s Deb Polich and WEMU’s David Fair, how the Art Fair went.
Galt, CAgaltheraldonline.com

Local artist honored for innovative artwork

Galt resident Cynthia Minoli recently received recognition for her unique art style, by being invited to display her textile quilt artwork in the California Heritage Museum in Santa Monica. Minoli’s quilts went up in the prestigious museum June 24 and will be up through Sept.19 of this year. Minoli said...
Visual Artcarlsbadca.gov

Seeking Artists to Create Two Neighborhood Murals

The City of Carlsbad's Library & Cultural Arts Department is seeking artist proposals to develop and complete a site-specific mural at two separate locations within the city. These murals will have a strong visual presence and will play a significant role in defining the character of each community while contributing to the aesthetic quality of the public space. These large-scale artworks will bring people together while encouraging new opportunities within the creative sector in alignment with the city’s Arts & Culture Master Plan.
Rensselaer, NYTroy Record

City celebrates artist on completion of community artwork

RENSSELAER, N.Y. — Mayor Mike Stammel joined community members this week to celebrate the completion of the newest piece of artwork in Riverfront Park, a mosaic mural by local artist Jackie Brickman. Brickman's work has decorated the concrete structures in the park for over 20 years, with some of her original mural paintings still visible.
Visual ArtPosted by
Indy100

Black Lives Matter campaigner creates artwork in forest

A woman who became the target of online racist abuse after organising a Black Lives Matter protest in her home town has helped create a new artwork based on her life experiences. Khady Gueye, 25, met opposition from some people in Lydney, Gloucestershire when she planned her own rally following...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Impact Hub Houston, Sketch City merge to create civic initiative

Nonprofit startup development group Impact Hub Houston said this week that it would merge with Sketch City, folding the nonprofit dedicated to using tech and data for civic purposes into an initiative that uses technology to improve local decisionmaking. The initiative, “Code for Houston,” will partner with community organizations and...
Berkeley, CAEast Bay Express

Food for the Soul: East Bay food producers make social impact

Food producers in particular have been hit hard during the pandemic, but that didn’t stop a few East Bay companies’ charitable efforts. One company made sure to include giving back to their community in their charter, so that that aspect of their mission remains ever-present. Another company, despite opening during the pandemic, still made giving a part of their mission.
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Phoenix startup incubator seeking 15 companies for new Impact Accelerator cohort

PHOENIX — Seed Spot, a Phoenix-based startup incubator, is seeking applicants looking to scale their companies in this year’s Impact Accelerator program. The six-week accelerator program, now in its ninth year, will be completely virtual this year and open to entrepreneurs across the world. The program will ultimately take 15 companies into this year’s cohort.
PetsWoodlands Online& LLC

Create Your Own Dog Artwork at Home

Want a fun activity for your pup that results in that a piece of art that you can cherish forever? Try out a Peanut Butter Picasso at home! Our Campers loved creating their own art in a special individual enrichment session at Camps throughout the country, and we wanted to share how you can replicate this at home. It’s a great activity for a hot summer day when your pup needs something to do, and it also creates a special keepsake from your pup to you.
Morristown, TNCitizen Tribune

Philanthropy or social impact?

Philanthropy - the desire to promote the welfare of others, expressed especially by the generous donation of money to good causes. Social Impact – the desire to promote the health and welfare of others, by giving of your time, finances, or support in your local community. If your wish is to make a true social impact, please look close to home. Be a part of something local so you may clearly see the impact and outcome of the change your support has created.
Winona, MNwinonaradio.com

Winona Seeking Input for Economically Impactful Arts, Culture Sector

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winonans will have a chance to share their input with city officials as they form an Arts and Cultural Strategic Plan. Winona Arts and Culture Coordinator Lee Gundershimer says they hope to not only get input but also raise awareness of the arts and culture impacts on the local economy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy