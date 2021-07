Another hot day across Middle Tennessee in the low 90s with a few showers popping up later this afternoon. Hot and humid again today with highs in the low-to-mid 90s, but it will actually feel more like triple digit heat for many of us! A few spotty showers will develop this afternoon with some areas seeing an isolated heavy downpour here and there. Shouldn't see any severe weather, but localized flooding could be an issue in some places depending on rainfall.