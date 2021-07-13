2021 Emmy nominations: ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Crown’ lead nods

LOS ANGELES — Streaming service offerings dominated the 73rd Emmy Award nominations, announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, with Netflix’s “The Crown” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” drawing 24 nods each.

Meanwhile, Marvel series “WandaVision,” also a Disney+ product, trailed closely behind with 23 nominations, followed by Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.”

Father-and-daughter actors Ron Cephas Jones, of “This Is Us,” and Jasmine Cephas Jones, of “Blindspotting,” joined TV Academy chief Frank Scherma to announce the nominees.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the live Sept. 19 ceremony will include a limited in-person audience of nominees and guests, one year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the academy to adopt a virtual format.

Due primarily to its new streaming service HBO Max, HBO led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix with 129 nods and Disney+ with 71 in only its second year of existence, The New York Times reported.

The complete list of nominees is below:

Outstanding Comedy Series

“black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Hacks”

“The Kominsky Method”

“PEN15”

Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael Kenneth Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Outstanding Limited Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited series/TV movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited series/TV movie

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited series/TV movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited series/TV movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Competition Series

“The Amazing Race

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Guest Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Guest Actor, Drama

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian”

Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Guest Actor, Comedy

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding TV Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Special (pre-recorded)

“Bo Burnham: Inside”

“David Byrne’s American Utopia”

“8:46 — Dave Chappelle”

“Friends: The Reunion”

“Hamilton”

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote”

Outstanding Animated Program

“Big Mouth”

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”

“The Simpsons”

“South Park: The Pandemic Special”

©2021 Cox Media Group