Paly’s new Boy’s Varsity Water Polo Head Coach, Bob Greene

Paly is proud to announce the hiring of Coach Bob Greene as the new Head Coach of the Boy’s Varsity Water Polo program. Coach Greene comes to Paly with an outstanding resume spanning over two decades. In 27 years as a head coach, Coach Greene’s teams have made 22 consecutive CCS appearances. He has had the pleasure of coaching multiple All-Americans in Water Polo and Swimming, and has seen many of his students move on to compete collegiately all over the country.