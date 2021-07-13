Cancel
California State

California set to double film and TV tax credits

By Annlee Ellingson
Los Angeles Business Journal
Los Angeles Business Journal
 12 days ago
With a $75 billion budget surplus to spend, the state of California is poised to earmark $330 million of it for Hollywood.

Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles Business Journal

Los Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

