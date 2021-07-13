West Virginia University 'Finance University' conference spreads financial literacy statewide
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Learning the basics of money management is no longer the only requirement to be financially responsible, according to West Virginia University. Today's young adults must understand fintech, alternative investments and entrepreneurship. To address this need, WVU will host its 19th annual 'Finance University' for primary and secondary teachers so they can bring advanced financial literacy skills back to their classrooms.www.wvnews.com
