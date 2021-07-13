Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mary J. Blige Called Her Childhood Home a Mental and Physical Prison

By Chris Malone
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mary J. Blige has been an icon in the entertainment industry for three decades. But before she was an R&B superstar, Blige survived a difficult upbringing. Mary J. Blige grew up in the Schlobohm housing projects in Yonkers, New York. As a little girl, Blige witnessed and experienced abuse of all kinds, including her mother being physically beaten. When Blige was a teenager, she began turning to drinking, drugs, and sex as a way of escaping the reality that she was living in.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
Person
Andre Harrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Childhood Home#Uptown Records#The Umbrella Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

Mary J. Blige’s pain turns to victory in new documentary

Nine-time Grammy®-winning recording artist and Academy Award-nominated singer and actress Mary J. Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP “My Life,” a collection of powerful confessionals about her battles with abuse, depression and addiction that forged a profound and enduring connection with millions of fans around the globe.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Grammy Winner Mervyn Warren On Working With The Whitney Houston & Mary J. Blige Doc

Music mogul Mervyn Warren opened up EXCLUSIVELY about working with the likes of the late Whitney, Celine and more while chatting about the new Mary J. Blige documentary!. Film composer and music mogul Mervyn Warren, 57, has more than earned his five Grammy awards after working with some of the industry’s biggest stars like the late Whitney Houston and Celine Dion, 53. “Producing Whitney was a phenomenal experience,” Mervyn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while discussing his work on the new Mary J. Blige’s My Life documentary on Amazon Prime.
MusicPosted by
Shine My Crown

Monica Says Her Dream Collab Would Be With Mary J. Blige

Monica has shared that her dream due would be with Mary J. Blige. The singer stopped by Elle magazine to play “Song Association,” where she was given the word “Can,” she sang “I Can Love You” by Blige. “My dream collaboration would absolutely be my sister, my friend Mary J....
Musicnhpbs.org

Lucy Dacus on how her childhood journals inspire her music

In her latest album, “Home Video,” Indie Rock singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus draws on her own adolescence, with some of her most personal artistic expression so far. Released last month, the album is being called a coming-of-age memoir of sorts. NewsHour Weekend’s Christopher Booker spoke to Ducas about her music, and what inspires her.
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

John Travolta shares bittersweet news about late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta only recently marked the first anniversary of his wife, Kelly Preston's, death and on Thursday he updated fans with news involving her. The Saturday Night Fever star used Instagram as his platform to reach out to fans with a bittersweet announcement. John revealed that the last movie Kelly made before her passing was finally coming out in theaters.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
New Orleans, LAnickiswift.com

The Truth About Jay-Z And Beyonce's House Catching On Fire

Beyoncé and Jay-Z frequently show off their lavish celebrity lifestyle. From frequent yacht trips in the Mediterranean, one-of-a-kind cars, and jewelry worth millions, the Carters are definitely living it up — but who can blame them when their combined net worth surpasses $1 billion? With that kind of cash, it is no question that the Carters own plenty of real estate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy