Mary J. Blige Called Her Childhood Home a Mental and Physical Prison
Mary J. Blige has been an icon in the entertainment industry for three decades. But before she was an R&B superstar, Blige survived a difficult upbringing. Mary J. Blige grew up in the Schlobohm housing projects in Yonkers, New York. As a little girl, Blige witnessed and experienced abuse of all kinds, including her mother being physically beaten. When Blige was a teenager, she began turning to drinking, drugs, and sex as a way of escaping the reality that she was living in.www.cheatsheet.com
