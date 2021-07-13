How the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz's Price Compares to the Ford Maverick
Both trucks offer plenty of standard features and optional gadgets, but one remains the value king. Close comparisons of the market's two most hotly awaited trucks—the unibody 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick—have so far been impossible, with the Hyundai's pricing remaining secret. Until now, that is, when Hyundai announced the Santa Cruz would start at $25,175, a whole $3,685 higher than the cheapest, steel-wheeled Maverick. This, though, Hyundai justifies by offering equipment that, on the Ford, comes as a costly option.www.thedrive.com
