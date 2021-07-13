'Eclectic' creperie in Dublin offers cultural experience

DUBLIN, Ga. — Not all heroes wear crepes, but Amaryllis Santiago might...

Santiago is the owner of the Latin Phoenix Creperie, a new eatery that opened in Dublin on Tuesday. It's something she's been working on for awhile.

Opening the storefront has been about a year in the making, but she's been doing pop-up events for over 20 years.

She says she's been anxious but patient throughout the entire process, and now that it's open, it's "a dream come true."

"Dublin chose us," she said. "We were obedient to the word of God, and now we're here."

You can get anything in your crepes from veggies to meat to dessert favorites. Santiago says it's about more than just the food.

"Just to bring everybody together for a good expression of your heart and your soul," she said.

The restaurant not only sells crepes, but you can also find salads and Puerto Rican soup.

The "eclectic vibes" mix with some Indian, Spanish and African cultural aspects.

"To have it finally up and running is awesome, it's amazing," Santiago said.

After COVID-19 slowed the process of opening, she say she hopes to provide an environment for people to gather in peace.

"You're welcome here, bienvenido siempre," she said. "Community, that's what it's really about."

You can find the creperie at 306 Academy Avenue, Suite #100 in downtown Dublin. That's the Fred Roberts building. They're open 7 days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

You can find more information and a menu on their site here.

MORE CENTRAL GEORGIA EATS