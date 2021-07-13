Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

My three-year-old keeps attacking his little brother. How can I stop him? | Matt Beard

By Matt Beard
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Gxbx_0avgWwb800
A boy wearing boxing gloves Photograph: pbombaert/Getty Images

My three-year-old keeps pinching and pushing over his little brother. What can I do?

A weird thing happens when we see kids using violence. Suddenly, the child who five minutes ago seemed completely innocent, in need of our guidance, care and protection, is suddenly transformed in our minds into a fully rational, autonomous and morally responsible being who knew what they did and why.

Our instinct is to place the two children into different categories: victim and perpetrator (and this is even more tempting when, as in your situation, one of the kids is considerably bigger and older). For the victim, we offer our sympathy, hugs, care and concern. We tell them everything will be OK, that they didn’t deserve to be hit and that we’re so sorry it happened.

To the perpetrator, we usually offer some kind of lecture. We tell them it was wrong, that we don’t accept that kind of behaviour in this house. We tell them to apologise, to see what they’ve done to upset the other child.

Whether we’re aware of it or not, we’re trying to engender two different emotions in the two children. In the victim, we’re trying to create a feeling of safety. In the aggressor, we’re trying to create a sense of guilt. If we can’t stop the violence, we can at least make sure they feel bad about it.

Related: I’m afraid my grandbabies will forget me if my daughter moves interstate | Veronica Heritage-Gorrie

This isn’t without justification. It’s pretty much exactly what we would do if the victim and aggressor were adults. We expect adults not to use violence. If they do, we focus our moral attention on the victim, ensuring they’re supported. At the same time, we want the wrongdoer to face justice, feel guilty and try to make it up to the person they’ve harmed.

But as deeply held as our beliefs about violence and the perpetrator-victim dichotomy are, they’re not helpful to us as parents for an obvious reason. We’re not dealing with adults. We’re not dealing with people who can reason, or who we can hold responsible for their actions. We’re dealing with a three-year-old who is – no matter how smart – pretty stupid, morally speaking. And this means we need a different way of framing the child who hits and our response to them.

The problem is it’s super hard to have the clear head we need to frame this differently and take another approach. As parents, we typically struggle to handle situations where our children are being violent. One of the quiet, unspoken fears for many parents is that they’ll be the one with that kid. You know, the one everyone else looks at in the playground, the one who makes other kids cry.

Feeling that we’re the parent of a kid who doesn’t fit the socially acceptable script is awful. It leaves both us and our kids alienated. It can also make us feel powerless. I’m betting your three-year-old isn’t particularly open to being reasoned with, and the whole “eye for an eye makes the whole world blind” speech won’t cut it for a few years. Which means you’ve probably given some variation on “we don’t push in this house, we use our words” about a thousand times.

What’s more, you’re not just processing having a kid who hurts other kids. You’re also the parents whose kid is being hurt. That’s distressing. You don’t want your son to be hurt. You don’t want him to feel unsafe or unaccepted. You want him to feel loved. And you don’t want an upset child clawing at your leg all day either.

So if we do an emotional stocktake we’ve got a lot of fear – of alienation and social judgment – exhaustion, powerlessness, heartbreak at seeing your younger child hurting and extra exhaustion because now you’ve got crying kids. And of course, you’re the parent and it’s your job to preside over a fair, respectful, non-violent household, right?

You’re feeling alone in your troubles, scared of what they mean, heartbroken at the hurt your son has suffered and somewhere between angry, exhausted, disappointed and devastated that it’s happened at the hands of his older brother. It’s hardly the time to get philosophical about what’s happening. Still, I’m a philosopher, so I’m going to tell you that you should –and you can throw something at me later if you want.

In Listen: Five Simple Tools to Meet Your Everyday Parenting Challenges, parenting expert Patty Wipfler makes a bold but fairly intuitive claim. She argues that a child who is feeling secure and safe doesn’t hit. Violence – in kids, and often in adults – is driven by fear, loneliness and a need for connection.

If you think about it this way – taking as your starting point that your older son doesn’t want to pinch and push any more than your younger son wants to be pinched and pushed, then you can find a way to see what the two kids have in common. They’re both stuck in a situation they don’t know how to manage. They both feel unsafe. They both need the care, hugs and attention.

This doesn’t mean we overlook what’s happened. You should make sure your younger son knows it wasn’t OK that he was hit, that he shouldn’t be treated like that, and that he’s loved.

And we shouldn’t continue to explain away violence as a sign of insecurity as our kids age, either. The thinking I’m advocating here expires as your son develops his own autonomy, sense of freedom and responsibility.

Here’s one thing I wouldn’t do though: fight fire with fire. When we’re at our wits end, we can resort to shouting, punishment, smacking or roughly moving the older child away. We meet the violence with violence and, in so doing, we legitimise violence as a form of communication. And, as the philosopher Hannah Arendt said, violence is a language that understands only itself. If your home communicates in violence, there’s no doubt your kids will take that lead.

Comments / 3

The Guardian

The Guardian

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Beard
Person
Hannah Arendt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Brother#Pbombaert Getty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Inches from death: Russian father holds screaming three-year-old son on window ledge for two-and-a-half hours and threatens to drop him 150ft to punish his wife

This is the shocking moment a Russian father dangled his screaming three-year-old son from a high-rise window ledge for more than two hours while threatening to drop him 150ft to his death to punish his wife for 'cheating'. After a tense standoff with police and negotiations with his spouse, who...
Public HealthPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Disabled Walmart Greeter Gets A UFC-Style Ground & Pound After He Told Customer To Wear A Mask

A Dawson Creek (the town, not the show) man was arrested recently after he attacked a Walmart employee for… get this…. asking him to wear a mask. According to CBC News, police were called to the store last week after it was reported that a customer assaulted an employee who asked him to wear a face mask, which is both store policy and a provincial health order.
Family RelationshipsSlate

Help! I Was Involved in a Deadly Accident. The Family Is Lying About What Happened.

Jenée Desmond-Harris is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Q. I was sober: Just over a decade ago, I was involved in a road accident that resulted in the death of a child. A (very thorough) investigation ruled that I was not in any way at fault. I was extremely upset to discover, therefore, that one of the child’s family members recently posted a memorial in which they referred to the child’s death being due to a drunk driver.
AdvocacyBBC

'Blood plasma donations are keeping my six-year-old son alive'

A mother whose six-year-old son will rely on blood plasma transfusions for the rest of his life after surviving cancer has urged more people to donate. Harley, from Derby, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when he was 15 months old and his weight plummeted as a lack of antibodies led to his gut becoming infected.
Relationships850wftl.com

Groom arrested after becoming violent at wedding

A Florida man spent the night in jail after he got drunk and became violent at his own wedding. The incident was reported at Trinity Street East on Saturday. According to the report, wedding guest contacted police after the groom 22-year-old Jeffery Johnson had a little too much to drink and became aggressive with family members, friends, and other guest at the wedding.
AnimalsEyewitness News

VIDEO: Brave little dog tries to protect 10-year-old girl from coyote attack

(Meredith) -- A brave little dog put up a big fight while defending its 10-year-old owner from a coyote attack. Lily Kwan said she was walking her 6-year-old Yorkshire terrier, named Macy, in their Toronto neighborhood Tuesday morning when a coyote started chasing them. Home security video shows the 10-year-old...

Comments / 3

Community Policy